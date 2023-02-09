Disney World’s Massive Park Expansion May Be Delayed

Walt Disney World Resort is already the most massive theme park Resort area in the world.

With four theme parks and two water parks, Disney World Guests can enjoy all kinds of magic when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

If all the excitement at these Disney Parks weren’t enough, Walt Disney World Resort is also home to the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district.

With constant construction and updates being in place, Disney Park fans have grown accustomed to waiting for “the next big thing.” Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are the newest attractions to take over Walt Disney World, but there is more on the way.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will open in April of this year at Magic Kingdom and the World Celebration Neighborhood is expected to open in late 2023, but it seems one expansion might be put on the back burner, at least for the time being.

When could an expansion happen at Magic Kingdom in Disney World?

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro teased a massive Magic Kingdom expansion at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. The expansion was teased to potentially include Coco, Encanto, and maybe even Disney Villains “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.”

While all of these intellectual properties (IPs) weren’t expected to take over the Disney Park, insideres pegged that at least one of them would be the next expansion for Walt Disney World Resort. But, more than five months later, Disney has kept silent on the matter.

Though some Guests aren’t a fan of IPs filling the Parks, it shouldn’t be surprising that Disney wants to try and bring to life its most popular movies for its Guests. Though Bob Iger has spoken with Josh D’Amaro about what IPs could be next, the company still isn’t ready to move forward with a plan for “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.”

How long will it be tabled? No one knows.

Though Disney brought in plenty of Parks revenue– up more than 30% from the last shareholder’s meeting report— it seems that the company is being careful with its expansion opportunities.

What does this mean? It will likely be more than a half-decade before we see one of these expansions come to life. Though fans are excited about new rides and opportunities, you’re more than likely going to have to put plans on hold if you’re waiting for this particular expansion to happen soon.

The next ride to come to Magic Kingdom? Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to take over Splash Mountain. The new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction will open in late 2024. Perhaps, once it is completed, we will hear some news on other expansions.

How soon will the Magic Kingdom expansion happen?