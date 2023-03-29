US Sports Star Was Kicked Out of Disney World For “Impaired and Verbally Aggressive” Behavior

Disney World Guests and Cast Members faced a barrage of screaming and “impaired” behavior from one US sports star during their trip to EPCOT Park.

Bad behavior is seemingly part and parcel of the theme park experience, and a Disney Park is no different. While many Guests do abide by the rules and make their vacation a magical one for them and others, some ruin it for others.

A string of inappropriate behavior at the Parks recently prompted Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to update their respective websites with a new courtesy rule that demands Guests to be the magic they wish to see. From things like brawls in Magic Kingdom to vulgar wrestling matches outside attractions to altercations during fireworks and parades, there are many reported incidents of bad behavior at the supposedly Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth.

And it is not always Guests that end up on the wrong side of the Mouse, as multiple celebrities have also been involved in altercations at Disney World and Disneyland. Wait until you hear what music icon Bruce Springsteen shouted after being ejected from the theme park.

US sports star removed from Disney World.

Back in 2017, US soccer star Alex Morgan was in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort along with others, including Orlando City SC players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes, and the former’s wife, Courtney Toia. According to The Guardian, Morgan and the group were partying at a bar in the United Kingdom pavilion — most likely the Rose & Crown Pub — when the incident occurred.

It was reported that after Barnes cut in line inside the location, an altercation ensued, ultimately ending with security being called around 8:30 p.m. to deal with the rising tensions. Barnes was escorted to the front of EPCOT Park by security officers, but during this time, it seems Morgan was responding in kind to Barnes back at the pub.

The Guardian notes that security was summoned back “to assist with Morgan,” who was allegedly screaming and “appeared to be highly impaired.” This commentary regarding the soccer player at the Disney Resort was taken from the incident report that the news outlet attained.

The situation continued when security removed Morgan and the Toias from the pub and into a conference room, where they were issued citations before being fully removed from the property. According to the report, an earlier social media post indicated that the US sports star was involved in the popular “Drink Around the World” challenge — from Mexico to Canada Guests aim to drink one drink from each of the 11 World Showcase pavilions plus other countries represented in the area.

Shortly after the weekend’s events transpired, Morgan took to Twitter to apologize for her actions at EPCOT and vowed to live and learn from her mistakes.

Altercations involving things like line-cutting are all too common at places like Disney World or any Disney theme park for that matter. In recent years, the cost of a Disney vacation has increased exponentially and Guests want to get bang for their buck. The arrival of Park Passes and Disney Genie+ has made the Disney experience an even more meticulous fare where tensions can easily rise over injustices like line-jumping, especially if a Guest has paid up to $30 for the pleasure of joining the Lightning Lane queue.

Have you ever seen an altercation at Disney World or Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!