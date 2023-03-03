Scandalous Bathroom Selfie Bans Celebrity from Disney Park

There have been numerous reports of bad Guest behavior in the Disney Parks resulting in disciplinary action, but how many have involved some of Hollywood’s elite? Movie stars that call California home are seen in Disneyland quite periodically, but this Pitch Perfect diva managed to walk out with a huge ban.

Reports of Guests assaulting Cast Members and even public urination have circulated on social media with a disturbing amount of frequency, and Disney has taken action against this kind of activity, but it’s not every day a celebrity gets involved. During one of her recent trips to the Disneyland Resort, Rebel Wilson was engaged in some suspicious activity that had Disney themselves getting involved.

In her recent Daily Show interview, Wilson admitted to visiting Disneyland every weekend and for every major life event and even being a Disney Adult herself. However, it looks like she won’t be visiting the happiest place on earth any time soon.

The Pitch Perfect star admitted to taking an illegal selfie while on Disneyland property when she told Hasan Minhaj,

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal at Disneyland, and I got officially banned for 30 days.”

Wilson later admitted that she was approached by Disney themselves pertaining to her ban, and the experience seems shockingly more like a brief suspension than an actual ban.

The actress revealed,

“They called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland?’ and I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine!'”

On one hand, it seems entirely ridiculous and a little gross to take a selfie in a Disneyland bathroom, but does it really seem like a ban-worthy offense? On the other, many hardcore Disney buffs might be wondering if Wilson is getting off too easy after breaking Disney’s rules.

Wilson proves to be a top-tier Disneyland buff, and even had her recent engagement at the Park, but she also seems to be taking a literal ban from the Park a lot better than many others might. No doubt she’ll be tearing up Main Street USA once again after her time in exile has been served.

Do you think Rebel Wilson deserved to be banned? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!