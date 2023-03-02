Disney Guests Ignore Cast Member Instructions, Trample Through Trail of Human Feces

For being The Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort has been the site of many gross incidents. When thousands of Guests gather in a crowded space daily, many of them children, it’s only natural for some “accidents” to occur.

A Disney Parks Cast Member took to Reddit this week to share the horrifying story of Guests who frantically trampled through a 15-foot trail of human feces at Magic Kingdom. Worst of all, they were warned about the biohazard and ignored it!

“Someone obviously had diarrhea while crossing the Tomorrowland bridge during MNSSHP one night,” u/notyourcinderella wrote. “A good 15 foot trail of ick that we had to try to keep people walking through while waiting for custodial cast members to show up.”

“I was the person who found it. It was human. Not dog. You could smell. It was a warm night…” the Disney Cast Member recalled. “That was a fun radio call to make.”

So many Guests walked through the trail that the Cast Member had to call two security managers to help them block off the area.

“There was no way I was blocking it myself,” they said. “Some people flat out ignored us and walked right through it. We were like, ‘we tried to stop you.’”

This serves as an excellent reminder to always listen to Disney Cast Members! Disney Parks employees work hard to keep your family safe and happy while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Have you ever witnessed a similar Walt Disney World “accident?” Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.