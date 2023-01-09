There are plenty of fun attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy at Disneyland Resort.

Whether you’re experiencing bountiful attractions like The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure, or if you’re taking in the iconic sights of Sleeping Beauty Castle and riding the classics like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise next door at Disneyland Park, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” draws in millions of Disney Park Guests and when you have that many people visiting the theme parks, it should be no surprise that strange things happen.

As a matter of fact, between the brawls and Guest altercations, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have had to issue “courtesy reminders” on the official website as a way to ask Guests to “be the magic” they want to see.

But, it seems someone must’ve not gotten that message in time.

User @bobbialthoff shared a video on TikTok where they had to purchase an all-new outfit after sitting in something on a bench. What was that something, you might ask? Human feces.

Im disgusted fr

There are so many questions that could arise from this video. Starting with the obvious: How did the feces get there? It could be likely that a parent was changing their child on a bench and left behind remains, rather than cleaning them up. Perhaps someone was a little too scared after their ride on Matterhorn Bobsleds or Splash Mountain.

No matter the case, this is one of those things that should go without saying: Please be courteous to others. That includes cleaning after yourself and your family, or at the very least, alerting a Disney Cast Member when something occurs.

What do you think of this crazy video at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!