While evacuating a Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort ride is a dream for many Disney Parks fans, it quickly became a nightmare for a group of Guests at Disney California Adventure this week.

Kristen (@kristenpoops) visited Pixar Pier with a friend and shared her experience evacuating The Incredicoaster on TikTok:

Kristen explained that the ride suddenly stopped quickly after launching, giving many of the Guests headaches. Maintenance crews arrived to remove the Guests from the coaster. Unfortunately, Kristen’s friend recently underwent surgery and required a special fire department chair to carry her down the coaster’s steep maintenance staircase.

Reddit user u/Silly_Goose88 also shared a photo of Guests descending The Incredicoaster’s staircase. The Guest was waiting in the Genie+ line for over an hour after the coaster broke down:

Thankfully, everyone was safe. The Incredicoaster is up and running at the time of this article’s publication.

More on The Incredicoaster

California Screamin’ reopened as The Incredicoaster at Pixar Pier in 2018. From Disneyland Resort:

Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase! The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

Have you ever evacuated from a Disney Parks ride?Â