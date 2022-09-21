Disney Ride Completely Evacuated, Cast Members Block Entry

When visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida, you will not want to skip Disney’s Hollywood Studios, specifically Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Galaxy’s Edge is like nothing else Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted. The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to a galaxy far, far away, putting them right in the middle of the Star Wars universe on the planet Batuu.

As one might have guessed, Galaxy’s Edge is incredibly immersive, right down to the food Guests can order at locations like Docking Bay 7 and Oga’s Cantina.

The land also connects to Disney’s other ambitious project, known as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser will offer Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience.

The land features two incredible rides known as Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. The former is a breathtaking combination of previous Disney attractions like Star Tours, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Tower of Terror. The latter is a simulation-based, interactive experience, much like that of a video game.

Unfortunately, Guests were left with a less-than-immersive experience recently, with one of the two rides in the land breaking down completely.

Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run encountered issues the other day, leaving a swarm of Guests waiting outside. A photo of the incident was shared online and is linked down below:

Holding the Line

In the comment section, the Guest who snapped the photo clarified the situation:

“Smuggler’s Run was completely evacuated when I was about to board the ship yesterday. It was eventually reopened, but this is what they were doing while things were being sorted out.”

Eventually, the ride did come back online. It is very common for a Disney attraction to experience downtime, though a cluster of Guests waiting outside the entrance is a rather rare sight.

Usually, when this happens, Guests are given a pass that they can use to skip the stand by line on an attraction of their choice to make up for the lost time.

More on Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Take Control of the Fastest Ship in the Galaxy Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it!