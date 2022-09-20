Disney’s MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Very Soon

The news is out! Disney’s MagicBand+ will be coming to the Disneyland Resort very soon!

Disney’s MagicBand is the key to the Walt Disney World Resort. Harboring MyMagic+ technology that allows the wristwear to be a Disney Hotel room key, a credit card, a home for Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations, a way to collect a Guest’s Disney PhotoPass images, as well as the all-important valid Walt Disney World ticket and Park Pass reservation.

Disney’s MagicBands have become synonymous with visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. A MagicBand is the key to the Walt Disney World Resort and allows Guests to take more control of their vacation. For many, the start of a Disney vacation begins with deciding what color MagicBand you’re going to choose.

MagicBand+ is all about your Disney vacation and acts as a room key, your source for Disney Genie+, and Disney PhotoPass, among many other features. MagicBand+ also includes color-changing lights, gesture recognition, and haptic vibrations, as well as a new look. As before, the MagicBand+ will sync with a Guest’s My Disney Experience app, where Disney Park tickets, Park Pass reservations, and more can be connected with the device.

MagicBand+ will now be a part of Disneyland “this fall.” This was confirmed in a tweet from the Disneyland Resort itself just moments ago:

Have you heard the news? MagicBand+ will make its West Coast debut at #Disneyland this fall, with convenient features and magical experiences.

While vague, we are super excited that our West Coast friends will be able to use this exciting technology at their Park!

