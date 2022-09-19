Disney Files Patent, Teases Glasses-Free 3D Experiences

Disney is always looking for the next cutting-edge technology to incorporate into their rides, shows, and attractions, so it makes sense that the company would file patents quite frequently.

In the past few years alone, we have seen Disney Imagineering make great leaps in technology, specifically with rides Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. We also have a lot to look forward to in the international suite of Parks with Shanghai Disneyland’s upcoming Zootopia land as well as the new Fantasy Springs area in Tokyo Disney.

Recently, a new patent was filed by Disney, one that excites us tremendously. The patent explores the possibility of creating a virtual-reality-based attraction but without using any kind of 3d glasses like the ones found at Star Tours or Avatar – Flight of Passage.

Instead, the effects would be achieved in a way that works like the infamous Pepper’s Ghost effect that is used in many other Disney rides, such as the Haunted Mansion.

The patent “allows a viewer with eyes positioned at the left and right eye box positions to perceive a three-dimensional (3D) virtual object in the physical space concurrently with light from physical objects or scenery in the physical space.”

Some Disney Park fanatics may notice that the ride vehicle in the patent illustration looks a lot like the ride vehicle found at Journey Into Imagination With Figment at EPCOT. Considering fans have voiced their concern for the ride’s current state, this patent is especially exciting.

Some fans were even hoping that Disney would reveal plans to overhaul the ride at this year’s D23 expo, though these wishes were quickly extinguished. DIsney did reveal that Figment will be coming to EPCOT as an actual character you can meet, but as far as the attraction is concerned, nothing will be changing yet.

Unfortunately, at this time, no connections are officially made between the patent and this attraction, aside from our own imagination.