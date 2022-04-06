Guest Finds Feces And Underwear Left Behind In Bucket At Disney World

One Guest recently found quite an interesting, and disgusting, item left behind in Disney World.

While Walt Disney World may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, sometimes things aren’t always Mickey Bars and Pixie Dust. Sometimes things will not go according to plan like decorations falling from the sky or massive crowds blocking you inside the Parks. Recently, one Guest had a rather gross experience when attempting to leave the Magic Kingdom.

The situation was published on TikTok by @justinbbradford which you can see below:

New core memory (unfortunately) from the Magic Kingdom parking lot. #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #corememory #storytime#onlyatdisney #wdw

As you can see, the Guest saw an abandoned popcorn bucket in the parking lot of the Magic Kingdom Park. The popcorn bucket happened to be a limited-edition 50th-anniversary one, further enticing the Guest to pick it up. Because of the price of these buckets, the Guest thought about just taking the bucket, as it was seemingly left behind.

This turned out to be a mistake, however, as the Guest found that all the popcorn was replaced by human feces inside the bucket. The Guest also claimed to have seen clothing next to the bucket. The Guest quickly placed the bucket back down and proceeded to leave it where they found it. We are not sure why or how the bucket got left in the parking lot but it is certainly against Disney World rules to do so.

In the past, we have seen similar situations like this occur, with one woman urinating inside the Disney Parks. Cast Members often will attempt to handle situations like this if called by disposing of anything that shouldn’t be in the Parks as this helps to promote safety for all Guests inside. Cast Members will note that if a Guest needs to dispose of personal items they should do so properly as failure to do so can leave them removed from the Park.

Have you ever found something like what was shown in the video?

