Disney Guest Spots Poop In Middle of Main Street, U.S.A.

A Disney Park Guest recently spotted poop right in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.

However, there are a few times when rare sights occur while visiting the Disney Park.

Just recently, a Guest spotted horse poop in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. They shared a photo of the incident on Reddit.

Disney is normally very quick to respond when incidents like this occur and ensure that its Parks– whether it be Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– remain clean.

While there have been some instances of something left unclean like a trash can getting overfilled, accidents like this are normally sanitized very soon after they happen. This isn’t the first time that horse poop has been tracked through Disneyland. Earlier this summer, a Guest shared a video where they almost stepped in poop while making their way down Main Street, U.S.A.

