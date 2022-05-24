Disney Guest Nearly Steps In Poop On the Middle of Main Street, U.S.A.

Disneyland Resort is home to two Parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — and a shopping and dining district called Downtown Disney.

When visiting Disneyland Park, Guests not only step into a world of magic, but one of the first things they see is Sleeping Beauty Castle as they walk down Main Street, U.S.A. Unfortunately, for one Guest who recently visited Disneyland Park, they didn’t see something very magical.

TikTok user @eat.sleep.parkhop posted a video to the social media platform of them walking down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland when they nearly stepped in an unfortunate substance.

As many of you know, there are Disneyland draft horses that pull trolleys down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. And as many of you have probably heard before, “if you gotta go, you gotta go”. This goes for the Disneyland horses as well.

One morning, when Guests were entering the Park, they saw the Disneyland draft horses pulling trolleys and slightly behind the horse, they saw a streak of a substance on the ground.

Usually, there is a Cast Member following close behind the horses to pick up any substances so that Guests won’t step in it, but it seems this time the Cast Member was late to cleaning it up.

You can see the video below.

Disneyland describes the draft horses and Main Street Vehicles as:

Next Stop: Memory Lane Climb into a classic chassis and sit back and relax as you are transported from one end of Main Street, U.S.A. to the other. Our vintage vehicles include: Horse-Drawn Street Car, an old-fashioned trolley pulled by a horse

Jitney, an early automobile without a roof

Fire Engine, a replica of the very first fire trucks

Omnibus, a gas-powered, open-air 2-story bus Come experience a jaunty journey from a bygone era! Where to Board There are 2 stops in Disneyland park: Town Square near City Hall

Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle Each trip is one-way. Know Before You Go Main Street Vehicles close intermittently to accommodate entertainment performances and may only be available earlier in the day.

