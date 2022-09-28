Disney Hotel Guests Wait Three Hours For Meals During Hurricane

Disney’s Pop Century Resort is one of 25 different Resort Hotels available to Walt Disney World Resort Guests. It’s one of many value Resorts available to Guests looking for magical Disney theming at a lower cost than moderate or deluxe Resort hotels.

This week, Disney’s Pop Century Resort is home to thousands of Guests sheltering from Hurricane Ian. Locals and tourists alike are hunkered down while Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs are closed for the storm, which reached nearly Category Five level winds when it made landfall on Wednesday.

Guests from closed Resort hotels – Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – have evacuated to Pop Century and other nearby Resorts.

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the safest places to be during a hurricane. Disney Cast Members volunteer to work, keeping Guests safe and entertained during storms. Unfortunately, the experience at Disney’s Pop Century Resort hasn’t been so smooth this time.

According to Guests on Twitter, Disney recommended that Resort hotel Guests mobile order pre-prepared meal kits to take back to their Resort hotel rooms. However, Tina (@_tinatuna) said that purchases weren’t being fulfilled in sequential order, and Guests were waiting hours for their meals:

@Disney big fail on mobile ordering. No system staff just picking an order. 2 and half hours and still waiting. Order number 827 picked up before order 320 where’s the sense in that! Disney pop century resort

Another Guest had the same experience at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. Andrew Lumley (@lumers83) wrote:

Thanks @WaltDisneyWorld 3 plus hour wait for mobile order breakfast after being advised this is best way to order 🤬🤬🤬 #disney #breakfast #poorcustomerservice #unhappy #3hourwait #popcentry #disneyworld @shirleylumley1

Lumley was furious that it took more than three hours to receive his breakfast after Disney Cast Members said mobile ordering was the best way to obtain food promptly.

Disney hasn’t responded to Tina or Lumley. Cast Members are doing their best to keep Guests safe, entertained, and fed during Hurricane Ian.

Have you ever been stranded at Walt Disney World Resort during a hurricane?