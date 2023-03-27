Music Legend Bruce Springsteen Was Thrown Out of Disneyland, “Screw You, Fascist Mouse!”

Celebrities at Disneyland, and any other Disney Park for that matter, are not an uncommon occurrence. Familiar faces will visit The Happiest Place on Earth in their downtime to experience the magic and wonder many others also seek. From Paris Hilton to Rebel Wilson, the Kardashian and Jenner clan, music superstars such as Katy Perry, and Disney’s very own legends like Paige O’Hara and Jodi Benson, Disney Guests can often spot a celebrity at the theme park.

It doesn’t always go smoothly, though, as Bruce Springsteen found out when he was “thrown out” of Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) welcomes Disney fans year-round. Walt Disney’s original amusement park, which opened in the 50s for families to enjoy, is currently home to the Disney100 festivities.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder is the official celebration of the House of Mouse’s epic centennial. Across theme parks, films, and other experiences country-wide, Disney is marking the momentous century of storytelling in a variety of ways. At Disneyland, Guests can enjoy new fireworks and nighttime spectaculars like Wondrous Journeys, which takes place at Disneyland Park’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, and World of Color — One at Disney California Adventure Park.

Since the celebration began, Disneyland has seen big crowds, showcasing the huge appetite for the original Disney Park experience. And it is not always Guests that fill out the theme parks; celebrities are known to also take on Main Street, U.S.A., and ride popular attractions like Space Mountain.

Over the years, many stories about celebrities at Disney Parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) have hit the headlines. Most people will remember Hannah Montana superstar Miley Cyrus shutting down Disneyland Park for her sweet 16. Then there was Katy Perry’s epic pizza party in Cinderella Castle and Paris Hilton’s disguises so she could go unnoticed at the Parks.

The Kardashians and Jenners are often captured at Disney, and have increasingly gotten backlash over supposed line-cutting and attraction shutdowns for exclusive ride experiences. And then there’s former Dance Moms star and internet sensation Jojo Siwa, who recently claimed that it was on a trip to Disney World that she realized she was gay.

Another famous face that once visited Disneyland is iconic music legend, Bruce Springsteen. The “Dancing in the Dark” singer revealed in his 2017 memoir “Born to Run” that he and Steven Van Zandt, plus Springsteen’s entourage, were “unceremoniously thrown out” of Disneyland.

The autobiography (per Insider) reveals how an excited Springsteen and Van Zandt had purchased tickets and proceeded through the turnstiles only to be apprehended by security Cast Members about 30 feet inside the Park. Why? Because they were wearing bandanas.

The singer wrote that this request to remove the headwear was “so he will not be misidentified as a gang member, Blood or Crip, and fall victim to a drive-by while hurling his cookies on Space Mountain.” Van Zandt did not, and Springsteen goes on to reveal that he also would not remove his “Born in the U.S.A.” bandana, with the “main honcho of several security guards” not allowing them to stay in Disneyland because of their actions.

At the time, Springsteen said, “We’re outta here! Screw you, fascist mouse! We’re going to Knott’s Berry Farm.”

Knott’s Berry Farm is another Southern California theme park, but as the “I’m on Fire” singer revealed, they also did not allow them entry due to their headwear.

There has been a lot of news recently over Guests being banned or removed from the Parks for not following rules and it’s clear Disney has always had a tendency to curb the breaking of rules, even for celebrities. That said, many have been noticing a seeming increase in inappropriate clothing and asking how the Guest managed to get past security wearing it.

On the celebrity front, it was shared recently that movie star Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect) was banned from Disneyland after snapping a selfie inside a Park bathroom. She was banned for 30 days.

Have you ever seen any celebrities at Disneyland or any other theme park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!