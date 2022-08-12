The Epidemic of Offensive Shirts at the Disney Parks

The Disney Dress Code went viral in 2021 after TikTok user Amanda DiMeo uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.”

In the video, which got picked up by FOX News, DiMeo wore a cropped shirt that didn’t comply with Walt Disney World’s dress code and was given a voucher by Cast Members to get a free shirt at a Magic Kingdom merchandise location.

This started a trend of Guests intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney Parks to receive a free shirt. While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment.

Now, the Disney dress code is causing conversation for a different reason. In the past year, multiple photos have surfaced of male Guests wearing tee shirts with offensive or vulgar writing, leading some to question the double standards of the Disney dress code

Can you wear political shirts at Walt Disney World or Disneyland?

In one instance, shared to a “trashy” subreddit by u/Usual-Elderberry9307, a Guest wore a shirt featuring an AR-15 gun that read, “Nobody needs an AR-15? Nobody needs a whiny little b*tch either, yet here you are.”

Though some Disney Parks fans took issue with the political message, most wondered how Disney Security Cast Members didn’t stop the Guest from wearing clothing with inappropriate language to a family Resort.

One Disney fan, user u/reallymkpunk, wrote that it “shouldn’t be” allowed, saying, “Surprised this was allowed yet “scantily clad influencers” aren’t….”

Another Disney fan agreed, saying dress-coding women at Walt Disney World while allowing inappropriate tee-shirts on men is a double standard. User u/teamjetfire wrote, “Typical: Guns good, skin bad. Just like Jesus intended.”

Some Disney Parks fans feel political clothing shouldn’t be allowed at all – like one who spotted a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt, a pro-Trump joke against President Joe Biden, at Disneyland Resort. But according to Disney, you can wear political clothing to the Disney Parks, as long as the messaging isn’t vulgar.

Political protesting, however, such as disturbing instances where Make America Great Again, MAGA Trump Mickey Mouse cutouts, and Nazi flags were flown on Walt Disney World Resort property, isn’t allowed.

Vulgar & Inappropriate Clothing

In other instances, tee shirts were vulgar in different ways. One of the most popular is a pair of matching tee shirts that read, “I wanted the D” and “I gave her the D” in Disney font. There’s almost always a couple wearing these shirts at every Disney Park, and many fans feel they should be banned for suggestive content.

Last month, a photo of a man at Disneyland Park wearing a shirt that read, “Good Sex, No Stress, One Boo, No Ex, Small Circle, Big Checks” gained traction on Reddit. u/Complex-Turn-8293 posted the photo, asking why such “foul” shirts are allowed at the Disney Parks:

Many fans agreed, with some saying that Disney used to be stricter about shirts like this but may be too short-staffed or concerned about the bdoesn’tacklash to approach Guests wearing vulgar clothing. u/AMothWithHumanHands wrote:

My mom loves to tell the story on how she went to Disney for her high school graduation in the mid 80’s. She wore a shirt that said “Co-Ed Naked Barhopping” because I guess that was the “funny shirt” of the day. They stopped her two steps into the park to tell her to turn it inside out or go by another shirt. I’m pretty sure with how busy it is lately, they have bigger fish to fry – or they don’t get paid enough to deal with a potentially unhinged guest.

u/TeeKaye28 agreed and shared a story about visiting Disneyland around 30 years ago as a teenager:

Disney used to have a dress code. I am in my late 50s. I went to Disney as a teenager with a bunch friends. One of them was wearing a flesh colored tank top with a Hawaiian shirt on top of it, open. They made her button it up before we went in. Because it was a hot day, she kept unbuttoning it in the park. They kept making her putting it up, when she tried to refuse they threatened to throw us out.

Though many Guests haven’t been caught wearing or asked to change out of offensive shirts at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s dress code does ban “inappropriate” attire. We recommend leaving shirts with vulgar language or sexual references at home.

Disney’s Dress Code

If you’re unsure if an item you want to wear to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort violates Disney’s Dress Code, it’s best to be cautious and choose something else. From Disney:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties, runDisney events and while at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.

Costumes may not be worn in our theme parks, water parks or ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex by Guests ages 14 or older.

Masks may not be worn by any Guests ages 14 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger Guests, masks may not cover the entire face and must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

Do you think these shirts should be allowed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios?