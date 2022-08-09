Guest Forced to Buy New Shirt, Incites Dress Code Debate

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy 2 Comments
A black shirt cut in the front and held together by safety pins, a woman with blonde hair wearing a white Mickey Mouse tee shirt.

The Disney Dress Code has been in the news a lot this year – most recently after a Guest entered Disneyland Resort wearing an inappropriately sexual tee shirt but wasn’t forced to change. In another incident in July, a Guest wore a full-length ball gown to Disneyland Park and was told to change because it was a safety issue.

Related: Fan Calls Dress Code “Stupid And Misogynistic,” Says Disney Was “Founded By A Nazi”

Most notably, though, was the TikTok “dress-coded” trend. It started with a video by TikTok user Amanda DiMeo, who uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.”

amanda dimeo spirit jersey
Credit: Screenshot via Amanda DiMeo TikTok

In the video, which got picked up by FOX News, DiMeo wore a cropped shirt that didn’t comply with Walt Disney World’s dress code and was given a voucher by Cast Members to get a free shirt at a Disney Park merchandise location.

A few videos have gone viral since, with different Guests getting free shirts for wearing clothing deemed inappropriate by Walt Disney World Resort Cast members.

Nicole wears a white tie front crop top at EPCOT.
Credit: @nicole.delosreyes on TikTok
Recently, however, Disney seems to have changed its policy. In a viral video from earlier this month, TikTok user Nicole DeLosReyes showed herself walking away from EPCOT after being turned away for wearing a tie-front shirt. She was told to either purchase a replacement or change, leading fans to speculate Walt Disney World has cracked down on giving away free shirts to combat the trend.
Multiple other TikTokers have posted similar experiences at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including Maddie (@secretlife0fmaddie), who visited Walt Disney World Resort this week and posted this video:
In the video, Maddie shows the shirt she wore that violated Disney’s dress code. It’s a black graphic tee shirt cut in the front, and safety pins are holding it together. She explains she was told to purchase a new shirt or leave and shows the white Mickey Mouse 50th Anniversary Celebration tee shirt she bought.
Some commenters accused Maddie of wearing the shirt on purpose, but she said she had no idea it would break the dress code. Others explained it was likely a safety issue – like in other instances with tie-front shirts, the fastens could come apart on an intense ride, or a safety pin could get caught on something. @causeimthemama wrote:
They quit doing free ones since people kept taking advantage of them. It’s not the length it’s how it’s held together
minnie mouse hollywood studios
Credit: Disney
A few commenters said Disney Park Cast Members should have given Maddie a free shirt if she wasn’t going to be allowed to enter. @norissa69 wrote:
I sorta understand because it is short but they should have gave yours a free shirt
Others said the shirt shouldn’t have been allowed because it showed too much skin. “It’s a family park,” @freckles486 wrote. “And it’s called freedom to wear what the h*ll u want,” @maddiex2711 replied.
mickey mouse hollywood studios
Credit: Disney
“It’s their place, if you gonna come dressed that at a kids place then leave,” @theyluvoj said. “It’s Disney not a club.”

More on Walt Disney World Resort’s Dress Code

minnie donald goofy and mickey mouse at spaceship earth epcot
Credit: Disney
Though Disney’s dress code doesn’t specifically mention tie-front shirts or safety pins, it’s intentionally left vague so that Cast Members can interpret it as necessary. From Disney:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.

Inappropriate Attire 

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:

  • Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:

  1. Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.
  2. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. 
  • Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
  • Excessively torn clothing
  • Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
  • Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
  • Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
  • Objectionable tattoos

If you’re unsure if an outfit violates the Disney dress code, it’s best to err on the side of caution. We recommend you wear lightweight, comfortable clothing and supportive shoes to the Disney Parks.

Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Do you think Guests should be given a free shirt if they violate the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort dress code? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

View Comments (2)