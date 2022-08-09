Guest Forced to Buy New Shirt, Incites Dress Code Debate

The Disney Dress Code has been in the news a lot this year – most recently after a Guest entered Disneyland Resort wearing an inappropriately sexual tee shirt but wasn’t forced to change. In another incident in July, a Guest wore a full-length ball gown to Disneyland Park and was told to change because it was a safety issue.
Most notably, though, was the TikTok “dress-coded” trend. It started with a video by TikTok user Amanda DiMeo, who uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.”
In the video, which got picked up by FOX News, DiMeo wore a cropped shirt that didn’t comply with Walt Disney World’s dress code and was given a voucher by Cast Members to get a free shirt at a Disney Park merchandise location.
A few videos have gone viral since, with different Guests getting free shirts for wearing clothing deemed inappropriate by Walt Disney World Resort Cast members.
More on Walt Disney World Resort’s Dress Code
Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.
Inappropriate Attire
Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:
- Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.
Exceptions:
- Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.
- Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.
- Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
- Excessively torn clothing
- Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
- Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
- Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
- Objectionable tattoos
If you’re unsure if an outfit violates the Disney dress code, it’s best to err on the side of caution. We recommend you wear lightweight, comfortable clothing and supportive shoes to the Disney Parks.
Do you think Guests should be given a free shirt if they violate the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort dress code?
