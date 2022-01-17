Guests Blast Offensive Political Clothing Inside Disney Parks

Guests planning on visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World have a lot to prepare for. From insanely long lines for the newest rides to making reservations for popular restaurants, visiting Disney is a lot harder than it may seem. It is also important to remember to follow the rules when visiting as it helps to ensure other Guests enjoy their time just as much as you.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, following rules at the DIsney Parks has never been more important. As of now, Guests are required to wear a mask or approved facial covering in all indoor buildings, rides, and attractions. However, one thing Guests are not required or even encouraged to wear is offensive, obnoxious, or inappropriate t-shirts and clothing.

A recent post on Reddit gained a lot of traction after a user talked about their experience with politically-charged messages on other Guests’ clothing themed around President Joe Biden. See the full post from u/Freshh_Tadeath below:

If you wear a Let’s Go Brandon t shirt to Disneyland you’re a sad person Title says it all lmao. Trying to own the 6 year old libs?

The post received over 300 comments from other Guests who are tired of seeming rude or inappropriate clothing in the Disney Parks.

User u/pub_butts agreed, saying:

I can’t stand any political gear in Disneyland. I go to DL to get away from real life. Please add a new layer of personality to your repertoire.

User u/agnes238 commented:

The best one I saw was, “the second amendment is my first priority” lol ok buddy my first priority is a dole whip float

User u/Ughkakis commented with what a lot of us were already thinking:

Same with “most expensive day ever” Chill out. We all know

User u/willdoesvideo said:

Seriously! Or the “Broke” with Mickey instead of the O. Goodness y’all, we know and we get it. Let’s all just have fun.

User u/nicthesurfer commented on a shockingly-graphic shirt they saw while in Disney:

I once saw some edgelord next to me in line for Space Mountain wearing a shirt with, no joke, an extremely graphic, illustrated depiction of the Kennedy assassination. Really took me out of the Disneyland experience for a bit. I mean who wears that, especially to Disneyland of all places?

User u/senorroboto2k5 commented:

When people wear these types of shirts they seem to think they’re proudly throwing a message in everyone’s faces… going to Disneyland with that type of smugness is certainly extra sad

Reading through the post and seeing what all these Guests have seen was very surprising. All of the Disney Parks and Resorts have a dress code that Guests must follow or else they will be asked to change or leave the Park. It is so important that all Guests follow these rules and regulations. More on Disneyland’s dress code:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from, the event, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards. While we encourage creativity, we also value safety and good judgment. The above costume guidelines apply throughout the duration of Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party and/or other costumed events. Please note: all rules, regulations and guidelines are subject to change without notice

Have you seen someone wearing an obnoxious or disrespectful shirt at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

