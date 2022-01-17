Guests Spot Animal Climbing Side of Disneyland Ride

When spending time at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests can expect to have a ton of fun riding classic rides and enjoying tasty snacks. Guests can also hang out with other favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Lightning Mcqueen, and Spider-Man. One thing you may not expect to encounter however is seeing real animals in the Park.

If you have spent any time at Disneyland in Southern California, you may have heard about the cats that roam the Parks. These are real, feral cats that have walked around the Disneyland Resort for years now, with Guests spotting these cats in bushes, on sidewalks, and sometimes, even on rides.

A recent post on Reddit showed one of these Disneyland cats waling around the side of Splash Mountain of all places. See the video below from u/DisneyScoop:

This Disney cat wanted to ride Splash Mountain as bad as I did

As you can see in the video, the cat was casually roaming the side of Splash Mountain, a ride you’d think cats would want to avoid. We have covered these Disneyland cats before and it is a well-known occurrence for Disneyland regulars. Although these cats are exclusive to Disneyland, many animals are spotted at the Walt Disney World Resort as well, and these are usually a little scarier. Because of the geographical location of Walt Disney World, many Guests spot alligators at the Parks, with some even making their way into unexpected places.

More on Splash Mountain at Disneyland:

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988. Have you ever spotted a cat when visiting Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below! Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!