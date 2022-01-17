Disney Park Left a “Ghost Town” as Holiday Crowds Vanish

When Guests visit a Disney Park, there are often busier seasons than others. Of course, depending on what Park we are talking about, the amount of Guests may vary.

For example, Walt Disney World Resort is the busiest Disney Resort in the world and often boasts large crowds all year long. That being said, even The Most Magical Place on Earth has peak seasons. No matter what Park you are at, any holiday season, long weekend, or summer break will typically be the most crowded, and directly after that peak, you will see a dip in crowds. During Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we saw all of the Disney Parks flooded with Guests, and now, some crowds are beginning to disappear.

At Disneyland Paris, there have not been any special events since the holidays as the Park is gearing up for the 30th anniversary this March. On top of that, there are a ton of attractions under refurbishment.

Below is a list of all of the other attractions currently closed at Disneyland Paris:

Les Mystères du Nautilus

Alice’s Curious Labyrinth

La Tanière du Dragon

“it’s a small world”

Rustler Roundup Shootin’ Gallery

Pirates of the Caribbean

Le Carrousel de Lancelot

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing

As well as the shows and parades currently not performing:

Disney Illuminations

Lion King Rhythms of the Pride Lands

Disney Junior Dream Factory

Frozen: A Musical Invitation

With all of the ongoing refurbishments and in-between season timing, it seems that some of the Park is not as busy as it was a few weeks ago. DLP Report (@DLP Report) shared photos of Walt Disney Studios Park today, which show that this week, the Park has seemingly been a ghost town with little visitors. In all of the photos, we can see the Park is shockingly empty, with little to no Guests.

Walt Disney Studios is a bit of a ghost town this week. Calm before the summer storm!

Walt Disney Studios is a bit of a ghost town this week. Calm before the summer storm! pic.twitter.com/AUHmOJAH0W — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 17, 2022

The Guest count will surely pick up as spring break begins and the 30th anniversary rolls around the corner. That being said many attractions have a very minimal wait time at the moment which is fantastic for Guests! The attractions are as follows:

Cars Quatre Roues Rallye (Cars Race Rally)

Cars Road Trip

Crush’s Coaster

Monsters, Inc. Scream Academy

Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

