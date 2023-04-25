Multiple EPCOT Pavilions Changing Soon at Disney World

Amid an ever-changing landscape at Walt Disney World Resort, multiple EPCOT pavilions will soon be changing.

Disney World’s (Orlando, Central Florida) second park to open was EPCOT. Following the huge success of Magic Kingdom in 1971, a Park which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, EPCOT opened in 1982 and has been entertaining Guests for over four decades.

Walt Disney’s original plan for EPCOT, the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, was what helped the Walt Disney World Resort secure the historic Reedy Creek Improvement District in 1967. The Florida government has recently taken over Reedy Creek after the House of Mouse condemned the Don’t Say Gay Bill that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law last July. The Governor’s retaliation and quest for revenge against Disney’s position have been widely criticized. The Reedy Creek Improvement District is now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

As for the Parks, Disney World is an ever-changing landscape. From recent additions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park to the demolition of elements of DinoLand U.S.A. in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney World is a constantly moving machine.

One of the biggest projects still underway at the Disney Resort is the continuing development of World Celebration at EPCOT. New photos recently revealed the progress of the area, which joins World Discovery and World Nature in the former Future World area. These three neighborhoods join the already popular World Showcase at EPCOT Park.

World Discovery is the home of Disney’s big Marvel-themed attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Nestled in its very own pavilion, the Wonders of Xandar, Cosmic Rewind was Disney’s splashiest new attraction prior to TRON Lightcycle / Run opening in Magic Kingdom this April. World Nature will feature the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction that has been in the works from Walt Disney Imagineering for quite some time.

EPCOT Pavilions

And all these new additions join the mammoth World Showcase. Featuring 11 countries (Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, and Canada) in themed pavilions and is a highlight of many Guests’ trips to the Park, as well as a rather unique Disney experience as a whole.

New documents have shown that multiple EPCOT pavilions will be getting changed soon as permits for construction have been filed for both Mexico and The American Adventure.

The work is being carried out by Disney’s own in-house construction team, Buena Vista Construction Company, and is to “provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction.” The permit for The American Adventure can be viewed here, and for Mexico, here.

Unfortunately, the permits do not reveal exactly what work is being undertaken. Any planned closures for any Disney experience on property will be detailed on the official Walt Disney World website.

Over the years, there have been many times Guests have cried out for new pavilion additions to EPCOT’s World Showcase. Just last year, Disney darling Josh Gad who plays Olaf in the Frozen franchise, called out for a Columbia pavilion to be added to the area on the tail of Encanto‘s (2021) smash hit success. The Family Madrigal maybe be getting even more than a pavilion, though, after Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairperson Josh D’Amaro revealed his “blue sky” ideas at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California.

