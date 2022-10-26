Select Disney World Guests can enjoy the extended hours benefit in 2023, as the popular offering will continue throughout the year.

Walt Disney World Resort has so much for Guests to see and do during their visit. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — packed with rides and attractions, shows and entertainment offerings, snacks and dining offerings, shops, and so many more activities and experiences, families can have entire days filled with magic and fun when visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth. However, with so many sights and activities, one day may not be enough to experience Disney’s storytelling.

Fortunately, Walt Disney World Resort has a popular offering, giving select fans a chance to enjoy the Parks beyond their regular operating hours. This benefit was initially scheduled to last through the Park’s 50th-anniversary celebration, but a recent update to the website stated that Disney World’s extended hours benefit will continue throughout 2023!

Per the Walt Disney World website:

Our popular extended evening hours benefit for Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels will continue beyond the 50th Anniversary celebration throughout all of 2023! While no dates have been announced yet for when extended evening hours will be available in 2023, knowing that this extra perk will continue to be available at the Orlando theme parks sure is exciting. Extended evening theme park hours are a benefit for registered Guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, which include: Disney Deluxe Resorts Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Other Select Hotels Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World® Most attractions are available at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT during extended evening theme park hours, along with select merchandise and food and beverage locations. Per Disney World’s website, the following attractions are planned to operate at each Park: Magic Kingdom Park “it’s a small world”

Astro Orbiter

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Country Bear Jamboree

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Swiss Family Treehouse

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room EPCOT Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along

Frozen Ever After

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – New!

Mission: SPACE

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends Disney’s Hollywood Studios Alien Swirling Saucers

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Toy Story Mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ In addition to extended evening theme park hours, Walt Disney World Resort will once again be home to the long-awaited after-hours events starting in January 2023. You can click here to learn more about the returning after-hours events at Walt Disney World Resort.