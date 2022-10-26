Select Disney World Guests can enjoy the extended hours benefit in 2023, as the popular offering will continue throughout the year.
Walt Disney World Resort has so much for Guests to see and do during their visit. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — packed with rides and attractions, shows and entertainment offerings, snacks and dining offerings, shops, and so many more activities and experiences, families can have entire days filled with magic and fun when visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth. However, with so many sights and activities, one day may not be enough to experience Disney’s storytelling.
Fortunately, Walt Disney World Resort has a popular offering, giving select fans a chance to enjoy the Parks beyond their regular operating hours. This benefit was initially scheduled to last through the Park’s 50th-anniversary celebration, but a recent update to the website stated that Disney World’s extended hours benefit will continue throughout 2023!
Per the Walt Disney World website:
Our popular extended evening hours benefit for Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels will continue beyond the 50th Anniversary celebration throughout all of 2023!
While no dates have been announced yet for when extended evening hours will be available in 2023, knowing that this extra perk will continue to be available at the Orlando theme parks sure is exciting.
Extended evening theme park hours are a benefit for registered Guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, which include:
Disney Deluxe Resorts
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Other Select Hotels
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World®
Most attractions are available at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT during extended evening theme park hours, along with select merchandise and food and beverage locations. Per Disney World’s website, the following attractions are planned to operate at each Park:
Magic Kingdom Park
- “it’s a small world”
- Astro Orbiter
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Space Mountain
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- The Barnstormer
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
EPCOT
- Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
- Frozen Ever After
- Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – New!
- Mission: SPACE
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Toy Story Mania!
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
In addition to extended evening theme park hours, Walt Disney World Resort will once again be home to the long-awaited after-hours events starting in January 2023. You can click here to learn more about the returning after-hours events at Walt Disney World Resort.