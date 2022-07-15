Disney Park Extending Hours After Reaching Capacity

A Disney Park has extended its hours after reaching capacity.

When visiting Magic Kingdom, there is so much for Guests to see and do. Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned.

In addition, Guests can enjoy many iconic attractions like Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. The best way to close out your night at Magic Kingdom is by getting a spot near Cinderella Castle and enjoying spectacular fireworks with the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment.

With so much to experience, it should come as no surprise that the Disney Park is among one of the most popular when Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort.

Magic Kingdom has been unavailable for a Disney Park Reservation for the last several days and the Park is completely booked through Thursday, July 21.

As Disney looks toward the future, it seems that there has been a slight change in hours for Magic Kingdom for July 31 through August 2. According to the official Disney website, the Park will now close at 11:00 p.m. on these dates instead of its usual closing time of 10:00 p.m. Magic Kingdom will continue to open at 9:00 a.m. during these dates.

The extension will not affect the start time of Disney Enchantment, which is still scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. each night.

At this point, Disney has not made any extension for any of the other Parks during these dates. This means EPCOT will continue to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

