BREAKING: Tiana Gets Makeover for Bayou Adventure

In the history of Disney Parks attractions, few have been as steeped in anticipation and controversy as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. As the upcoming ride replaces the infamous Splash Mountain, Disney has unveiled an extra surprise to tide Guests over until the attraction is fully operational.

Many of the attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World have an original cast of characters to bring them to life. The Imagination Institute has Figment, the Haunted Mansion has the Hitchhiking Ghosts, and now Princess Tiana trades in her bright green ballgown for some explorer’s gear in honor of her Bayou Adventure.

Tiana Gets a Makeover

NEW: Disney has shared a first look at Tiana's new costume – which matches Tiana's look that will be featured in the upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction opening at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park in 2024. The costume was revealed at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/mJxYeCmr7W — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 30, 2023

@ScottGustin’s tweet above shows a very different version of Disney’s leading lady from The Princess and the Frog, and Tiana looks ready to hop a fan boat and explore the Louisiana Bayou’s dark recesses. But while this outfit might look perfect for taking a long adventure in the swamps with some of her animal friends, it’s a decidedly different flavor from what most fans are used to.

While this writer is undoubtedly excited that Disney is trying something fresh with an established character, the rest of the fanbase might be more divided. If Guests are willing and able to go to pieces over Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit, it’s hard telling what the reaction will be to Tiana ditching her dress.

Joking aside, this is an exciting direction for Disney’s Meet and Greets. However, we’ve seen figures like Figment and the Country Bears outside their respective rides as interactive characters. This is the first time we’ve seen an established character like Tiana donning an attraction’s attire.

Although this might have some fans scratching their heads at first, it might also be a sign that Disney is taking a new direction with their IP. This could lead to other characters leaving their rides and mingling with the Guests.

What do you think of Tiana’s new look? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!