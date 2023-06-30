BREAKING: Tiana Gets Makeover for Bayou Adventure

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Mama Odie in concept art for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new Disneyland ride. a cast member portrays Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog.

Credit: Disney

In the history of Disney Parks attractions, few have been as steeped in anticipation and controversy as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. As the upcoming ride replaces the infamous Splash Mountain, Disney has unveiled an extra surprise to tide Guests over until the attraction is fully operational.

An official poster announcing Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening late 2024.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Many of the attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World have an original cast of characters to bring them to life. The Imagination Institute has Figment, the Haunted Mansion has the Hitchhiking Ghosts, and now Princess Tiana trades in her bright green ballgown for some explorer’s gear in honor of her Bayou Adventure.

Tiana Gets a Makeover

@ScottGustin’s tweet above shows a very different version of Disney’s leading lady from The Princess and the Frogand Tiana looks ready to hop a fan boat and explore the Louisiana Bayou’s dark recesses. But while this outfit might look perfect for taking a long adventure in the swamps with some of her animal friends, it’s a decidedly different flavor from what most fans are used to.

Related: Op-Ed: Splash Mountain Isn’t Racist, Cancel Culture Is

While this writer is undoubtedly excited that Disney is trying something fresh with an established character, the rest of the fanbase might be more divided. If Guests are willing and able to go to pieces over Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit, it’s hard telling what the reaction will be to Tiana ditching her dress.

Mirabel, Figment, and Moana at Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Joking aside, this is an exciting direction for Disney’s Meet and Greets. However, we’ve seen figures like Figment and the Country Bears outside their respective rides as interactive characters. This is the first time we’ve seen an established character like Tiana donning an attraction’s attire.

Related: Country Bears Closing to Make Room for Tiana

Although this might have some fans scratching their heads at first, it might also be a sign that Disney is taking a new direction with their IP. This could lead to other characters leaving their rides and mingling with the Guests.

What do you think of Tiana’s new look? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below! 

Tagged:The Princess and the FrogTianaTiana's Bayou Adventure

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!