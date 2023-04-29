Disney Guests Shocked and Stunned by Meet and Greets

One of the core experiences for any trip to the Disney Parks is meeting the characters. Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort, Aulani, and the international Parks beyond all have their eclectic and colorful cast of characters that truly pull Guests into their magical world. However, the Disney Meet and Greets go way beyond the typical mascot interaction.

Interacting with Disney’s various characters at Disney World isn’t just encouraged; it’s inevitable. Whether they are the cuddly “fur characters” or the highly interactive “face characters,” Disney goes to excruciating detail to make them as screen-accurate as possible.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld posed the question, “What’s something a character has said to you that you will never forget?” Naturally, it didn’t take long for Guests to share their stories.

The Magic of Disney Meet and Greets

When most people think of the typical Character Meet and Greet, who do you think comes to mind first? If you said Mickey Mouse, you’re probably right. Mickey might commonly communicate through pantomime these days; there was a time he spoke as clear as a bell.

u/IAmNotYourMouse shares their encounter with the then-talking Magician Mickey, and how uncanny the experience was. The user writes,

” After we had our picture made, he asked me if I had “been to that old house out in liberty Square.” Not missing a beat, I simply said “of course I have it’s my favorite ride.” He told me to go enjoy myself, have a good day, etc. but as I turn to go, he said, “Oh! One more thing. Hurry baaaaack…” And I think that’s the most incredible and creepy thing. Mickey has ever said to me…”

Mickey isn’t the only classic Disney character mentioned in the thread either, and many users report how a simple interaction from their favorite animated friends greatly improved their trip.

u/phillysleuther shares their touching encounter with Experiment 626 when they add,

Mine was with Stitch. I have been a gigantic fan since the movie came out, heck, even from the first teaser trailer. I went to the park intent on meeting Stitch as he was never around in the early 2000s. I had on a Stitch sweatshirt, Stitch ears, and blue shorts. I met Stitch, and he pointed at my shirt, like, “That’s ME!!” Then he started petting my head, like I was Stitch. Then he hugged me with the biggest snd best character hug I ever received…”

A Walk on the Dark Side

Of course, Disney’s colorful and cuddly cast aren’t the only ones capable of making a little magic. There’s definitely something to be said for the villains as well. While there are a few stories on the thread involving favorites like Gaston, none are quite so memorable as those from the galaxy far, far away.

The appropriately named u/threelittlesith shares an oddly friendly account with one of the deadliest Sith Lords when they write,

My husband was pushing my wheelchair, and she said as soon as we approached, “Ah, I see you have a man servant. This is very good. On my world, we also use men for manual labor. If they fail, we kill them.” And while my husband and I were wheezing with laughter, her attendant told her we would be her last group before her break. She said, “The woman with her own speeder and man servant. A fitting end.”

Even Lord Vader himself isn’t above mingling with his fans, especially the younger ones. u/mirh577 shares their son’s interaction with the iconic villain by adding,