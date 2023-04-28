Disneyland Rumored to Replace Fantasmic! After Fire Mishap

Guests at Disneyland had their viewing of Fantasmic! cut short over the weekend due to a fire that destroyed the mechanical Maleficent dragon used in the show.

Images after the fire was put out show the dragon burned down to its internal structure, and all performances of the show at Disneyland had been canceled for the week. As a precaution, fire elements used throughout the other Disney Parks were also temporarily paused. Fantasmic! is set to return for performances starting tonight, but fans are still worried about the possibility of the show being replaced due to the accident.

Fans were reminded of the Magic Kingdom Festival of Fantasy parade mishap, where a similar event happened with their own mechanical dragon catching on fire. The dragon was temporarily removed from the parade for several months, sparking rumors that it would never return. When it showed up in the parade again months later, fans were surprised and thrilled to see it again. With it being a similar style animatronic to the one at Disneyland, it’s fair to assume that the dragon will make a triumphant return to Disneyland’s show sometime this year.

Fantasmic! does have a “B mode,” which uses a water mist projection dragon instead of the mechanical one and will most likely operate using this feature until they can replace it. Fantasmic! is a nightly showing at Disneyland, keeping Guests in the Park later and bringing in hundreds of dollars in sales for Fantasmic! dining and dessert packages. Even if the exact dragon doesn’t return, Fantasmic! is one of the most popular experiences in Disneyland and has been running for over 30 years, proving that it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Fans can take comfort in knowing that while Disney may eventually take some time to retheme some of the area to fit better with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming next year, or even update some of the show’s features, it’s highly unlikely Disney would ever consider completely replacing the show.

