Fantasmic! Halted Mid-Show at Disney World Due to Threat

Walt Disney World Resort halted Monday night’s performance of Fantasmic! following the devastating fire that engulfed the Maleficient animatronic in Disneyland Resort’s version of the show.

Disney Parks worldwide indefinitely halted the use of similar pyrotechnic effects in response to Sunday’s fire, including the Maleficient parade float that caught fire at Magic Kingdom in 2018. Strangely, Walt Disney World’s Fantasmic! dragon continued spitting fire after the incident, likely utilizing different technology than its Southern California counterpart.

But it wasn’t a fire that stopped Fantasmic! on Monday. TikToker @disneyparksdiy shared a video of the incident:

As Elsa finished performing “How Far I’ll Go,” rain gushed onto the crowd. Though Fantasmic! can continue with a few sprinkles, the show had to be stopped for the downpour.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Fantasmic! has been stopped,” a voice boomed on the loudspeaker. Guests quickly cleared out of the arena, and the performance did not continue.

Fantasmic! is operating normally at Walt Disney World Resort and will return to Disneyland Resort with a “B-Mode” dragon on May 5.

More on Fantasmic!

Performing nightly at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Fantasmic! reminds us all of the magic inside our dreams. Keep an eye out for your favorite characters from Moana (2016), Frozen 2 (2019), Mulan (1998), Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), and The Lion King (1994).

“Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” Disney writes. “Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

“Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!”

