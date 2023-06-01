Splash Mountain isn’t Racist, Cancel Culture Is

The door has been officially bolted shut on Disney’s Splash Mountain in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, causing millions of fans to mourn the loss of a Disney Park Classic. That being said, there are many rejoicing at its closure, calling it an outdated and even racist attraction. However, if this ride was so offensive, why was it kept open for so long if it had such a bad rep?

If Splash Mountain was so controversial, why did Disney give fans two more versions of the ride? With Disney World’s version opening in 1989 and Tokyo Disneyland’s in 1992, the attraction seems to have been an ever-present element across the Disney Parks. True, both the ride and the film that inspired it are products of another decade, but is that really what led to its closure?

Splash Mountain, Killed by Cancel Culture

In all honesty, both Splash Mountain and Disney’s Song of the South are two pieces of very dated media; there’s no denying that. However, erasing both of these fixtures could do more harm than good. Many audiences are quick to cry “racist!” at the very notion, but consider what was really the driving force behind both pieces of Disney history.

Cancel Culture is an unfortunate reality in our modern society, and many pop culture icons have been erased due to what some refer to as “cultural sensitivities,” but there seems to be a particular animosity towards Br’er Rabbit and his buddies from the briar patch. Never mind that Uncle Remus and his animated entourage existed long before Walt Disney got the rights.

We’ve covered the subject of Br’er Rabbit’s stories several times before, and yet it’s still so easy to forget that Disney’s version isn’t the only adaptation of the original folktales, it’s just the most famous. As pointed out by the TikTok above, Disney created his version, not to ignite racial discourse, but to preserve the works recorded by Joel Chandler Harris. Even Walt Disney himself went on the record defending these “problematic” stories, so why the sudden backlash after so many years?

Which is the more problematic behavior, allowing a dated but beloved ride to exist or erasing an adaptation of African-American folklore? According to Forbes, the real reason Splash Mountain was closed due to the actions by “radical social justice movements” in 2020. Unfortunately, Splash Mountain isn’t the only Disney attraction to fall by the hands of an angry audience, as rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and even “its a small world.”

With that all in mind, the sentiments are sadly a dollar short and a day late. Splash Mountain didn’t fall because of a change in culture, lack of interest, or even anything legitimately racist, it fell because Disney wanted to avoid controversy from a select vocal minority.

