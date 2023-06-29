Disney Files Permit to Terminate Magic Kingdom Ride

Walt Disney World Resort recently filed a permit to officially retire a classic Magic Kingdom attraction once and for all.

Magic Kingdom Park is considered the most popular theme park in the world. The Park, which is home to many magical lands and attractions, draws in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year. When you enter Magic Kingdom, you’ll make your way down Main Street, U.S.A., and take in the view of Cinderella Castle.

From there, it will be your decision which way you head. Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square can all be experienced by heading left from the castle. Fantasyland is located directly behind Cinderella Castle, and Tomorrowland is located to the right. Magic Kingdom is known for its classic attractions– like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad— but there are also many other offerings to enjoy in the theme park other than just rides, including the beloved “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, Festival of Fantasy Parade, and Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade.

Recently, Magic Kingdom has undergone plenty of changes. Disney just opened TRON Lightcycle / Run this past spring in Tomorrowland. The roller coaster attraction is only available by Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase currently. In addition, Disney closed Splash Mountain permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction has been underway for several months, and the project recently just hit another milestone.

Walt Disney Imagineering filed a permit for “termination of equipment” in relation to Splash Mountain. This particular permit shows that there are still a few more elements of Splash Mountain that have to be terminated– whether they be theming or mechanical– to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Though no one truly knows what the construction looks like inside the attraction, there is speculation that this may be one of the last permits filed in relation to Splash Mountain, as its final elements are demolished permanently. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in late 2024, and Disney recently released more information about the new attraction.

Disney Imagineers recently installed the “tiara-topped water tower” that will be the centerpiece of the attraction when it opens.

The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld are looking a bit more regal this morning! 👑☀️ Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when the attraction opens in 2024. 💜💚💛 pic.twitter.com/uCIZa3VCWh — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 27, 2023

There have been rumors that the new Disney attraction could cause an entire retheme to Frontierland. Some have speculated that Disney may change Frontierland to New Orleans Square as a way to theme more to the new attraction, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the area as construction continues.

