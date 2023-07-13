Woman to Sue Popular Theme Park Following Life-Threatening Incident

According to a report, the woman who made headlines in 2021 after getting hit in the head by debris from Top Thrill Dragster is suing Cedar Point.

Come and check this out: One of the Country’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters Could Be Returning in 2024

Guest Injured by Falling Debris From Coaster at Cedar Point

On August 15, 2021, a woman from Michigan, Rachel Hawes, of Swarts Creek, was standing in the Top Thrill Dragster line when a dislodged metal plate from the coaster train struck her in the head, severally injuring her and causing a fractured skull and traumatic, permanent brain injury, according to the new lawsuit. The coaster was shut down indefinitely following the incident in Cedar Point as a formal investigation was launched along with multiple inspections throughout the coaster. Hawes was hospitalized for weeks after her severe injuries and is now looking to sue the coaster company. Here are the details of the lawsuit.

Did you hear the news?! World’s Tallest and Fastest Coaster Shuts Down After Cable Snaps Mid-Ride

Woman Suing Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

According to a report by Sandusky Register, Rachel Hawes is suing Cedar Fair and is seeking damages over $25,000, according to the lawsuit. Since the incident occurred, Hawes has sustained over $2 million in medical bills and will continue to need future medical and therapy, which will exceed $10 million, according to the official lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed, Hawes will never be able to work again due to her injuries, losing over $1.2 million. In her case, it names Cedar Fair, L.P., and ride manufacturer, Intamin, Ltd. as the defendants. The lawsuit mentions Hawes’ spouse, Slater Hawes, and her father, Robert Edmonds, as plaintiffs. Hawees mentions her father bringing in attendance and waiting in line when the debris struck her head.

Come back and check this out: Another Piece Has Fallen From a Roller Coaster at Cedar Point

In a statement released by the Division of Amusement Ride Safety of Ohio’s Agriculture Department, it was stated that the division could not find enough evidence to prove that the Park’s actions or inactions violated any state law on amusement ride safety. No action was taken by the division against Cedar Fair. The same memo states, “A capscrew fashioner backed out of a frame that secured the flag plate to the ride.” The part had failed due to an “instantaneous overload fracture.” The memo went on to state the following:

The mechanic responsible for the inspection of the Top Thrill Dragster the night before the accident, affirmatively stated that he inspected the proximity flag plate, and it was not loose prior to the morning of Aug. 15, 2021, ODA did not discover any evidence to contradict these statements.

Hawes’s attorney provided the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

This incident should have never occurred. Rachel suffered permanent and life-altering injuries as a result of being struck in the head by a dislodged flag plate while simply standing in line. The aftermath of Rachel’s injuries has been a continuing nightmare for her and her family. As a longtime Erie County resident who takes pride in Cedar Point’s contribution to our community, I hope Cedar Point will demonstrate it cares for its patrons by taking full responsibility for Rachel’s injuries. – Jim Murray, attorney to Rachel Hawes

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on the woman suing Cedar Point and this pending lawsuit.