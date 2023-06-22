One of the Country’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters Could Be Returning in 2024

Cedar Point is one of the best theme Parks in the country as millions of thrill fans from all over the world flock to ride all of their roller coasters, which once included Top Thrill Dragster. But since the coaster shut down due to an incident in 2021, fans have wondered: is the ride ever coming back? According to recent reports from inside the Park, that question might have been answered.

What Happened to Top Thrill Dragster?

In August 2021, a woman was struck with a piece of debris from Top Thrill Dragster, sticking her in the head, eventually leading to the woman being rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on August 15, 2021, while the woman was waiting to enter the attraction. The metal part that struck the woman on the head was determined to be a “proximity flag plate,” which came off from the left-side rear of the train. She sustained several head injuries and had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Toledo. The woman survived, but the ride was shut down for the 2022 season, which remains closed now.

Top Thrill Dragster was the flagship roller coaster for being the tallest and fastest coaster when it first debuted in 2003. The coaster was also the first massive strata coaster, which is any full-circuit roller coaster that surpasses 400 feet in height. It was a fan favorite and took Guests on a thrill ride that had them going 120 miles per hour. But as the ride has been shut down for quite some time, many fans wonder if Cedar Fair would be looking to open the ride again to the general public. Some new information has surfaced that might indicate what Cedar Point is planning for this big ride. Currently, the tallest and fastest record roller coaster goes to Kingda Ka, which recently shut down due to a cable snapping during mid-ride. But America’s tallest roller coaster might return to the 120 mph strata coaster.

Will This Strata Coaster Make a Return in 2024?

Some reports are coming out of Cedar Point, pointing to a possible retheming coming to Top Thrill Dragster, signaling to fans that this ride will make a comeback in 2024. A Twitter user named @SteelerGalXSora posted exciting photos from the theme Park in Sandusky, Ohio. Check them out below:

Per the photos above, she gives her audience and viewers a preview of some painting currently taking place on the Top Thrill Dragster in Cedar Point. She goes on to also post a video of the recent construction taking place around the closed-down ride:

Theme Park Tourist also came out with a report on how they believe a retheming is coming to the coaster and how this ride could open in 2024. The report mentions how “new permits have been filed” and “contractors are on site.” The article mentions some new developments coming out of Cedar Fair and how the most important news coming out of this theme Park is the contractors on site painting, priming, and prepping the ride for an eventual opening shortly.

It might be no news for those who might have known about the ride, eventually returning sometime soon. However, the general public was not made aware of this as the main story of the attraction was the severely injured woman. Still, it’s great news to hear that the once-popular and mighty Top Thrill Dragster could triumphantly return in 2024.

