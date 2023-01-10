Record-Breaking Coaster to Reopen Years After Horrifying Accident

A world-famous attraction is returning.

No matter which theme park you choose to visit, whether that be Universal Studios, Disneyland or Walt Disney World, Six Flags, or Knott’s Berry Farm, you are sure to have a great time.

However, few theme parks have as exciting rides as Cedar Point.

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio, even country music legend Luke Bryan. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest.

The park also features Top Thrill Dragster, an absolutely thrilling, intense and record-breaking roller coaster. Recently, the theme park underwent quite a legal battle involving this very ride.

On August 15, 2021, there was an accident at Cedar Point (owned by Cedar Fair) that involved the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

According to the report, the injury was blamed on an “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride, which then fell onto a Guest.

It is important to note that an investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident.

At first, we thought Cedar Point might reopen the coaster eventually until Cedar Point made a rather unexpected announcement regarding the ride, stating that the roller coaster would close for good on September 6.

Since then, we have seen the theme park dismantle the ride piece by piece, but in a surprising move, the coaster will actually be returning next year. On Cedar Point’s official website, the following statement can now be seen:

Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024. Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®. We can’t wait for you to experience it!

A new video is also on the website detailing what Guests can expect from the revamped roller coaster in 2024. Click here to watch it. Back when the ride opened in 2003, the coaster set four new records: the world’s tallest complete circuit roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster drop, and the fastest roller coaster.

Are you excited to ride this roller coaster once again? What’s your favorite theme park attraction?