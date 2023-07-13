Bob Iger Fires Back at Ron DeSantis Claiming Disney “Sexualizes Children”

In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Bob Iger had much to say today. During the interview, the Disney CEO delved into the Park attendance, the ongoing WGA, and new SAG-AFTRA strikes, and he also responded to Ron DeSantis’s biggest claim. The controversial Florida Governor has opposed Disney, using it as his springboard for his presidential campaign run. However, Iger has now fired back on the Governor’s biggest claim.

Ron DeSantis has drawn the ire of many Disney fans, especially those in Florida. However, a recent poll has indicated that more people feel that DeSantis is the person to back in this ongoing battle. Poll results from Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab showed that 47.8% of Floridians back DeSantis, while 42.8% favor the House of Mouse.

Bob Iger was also attacked personally by DeSantis, as the hopeful presidential candidate indicated that parents do not want “an agenda shoved down their throats.”

This battle began when DeSantis introduced the infamous Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay” bill) to the legislature in Florida. The bill essentially prohibits teaching LBGTQ+ education to children in grades K-12. Many Disney employees walked out when Disney was noncommital about opposing the bill in Florida, setting off a battle between the House of Mouse and Florida’s Governor.

Bob Iger has commented on one of the biggest claims that DeSantis has provided.

Bob Iger Says DeSantis Claim Is “Preposterous and Inaccurate”

While speaking to CNBC’s David Faber, Bob Iger was asked about Ron DeSantis using Disney as his stepping stone for his presidential campaign. During DeSantis’s attacks on the company, he claimed that Disney wants to “sexualize children.” According to Iger:

“We are a pre-eminent entertainer in the world, and we are proud of our track record there. The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing our children quite frankly is preposterous and inaccurate.”

DeSantis has been battling against Disney, stating it is now a “woke company.” During a New York Times interview, DeSantis added that Disney has “really embraced the idea of getting the sexualized content in the programming for the young kids.”

Considering Disney’s theme parks and media companies work in tandem to provide magic to parents and children alike, these attacks appear to be highly personal. The back and forth between Bob Iger and DeSantis has also led to a lawsuit between the pair. Initially, Disney sued DeSantis for taking away its special tax status with the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It allowed the company to operate on its own terms. The tax status being removed by the Governor was in direct retaliation to Disney opposing DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay” bill).

This lawsuit has led to DeSantis and Disney trading barbs back and forth for months. Though Bob Iger has mostly stayed silent, only commenting when necessary, he felt the need to immediately push back on the claims that Disney is attempting to “Sexualize children.”

This will likely fuel an already raging fire between Ron DeSantis and Disney. Though we imagine it will probably never happen, DeSantis and Bob Iger might need to have an open discussion in a forum that the world can see.

