DeSantis Is More Popular Than Disney Now, Poll Says

The Walt Disney Company is one of the most powerful and popular brands in the world, but it appears to be losing support to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a recent poll.

The battle between Ron DeSantis and Disney has multiple areas of conflict at this point but originally sparked off when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publically condemned the governor’s recently introduced Parental Rights in Education law, better known as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Despite Disney only taking a public stance against the law, which is alleged to be an attack on LGBTQIA+ individuals and rights, after extended pressure from Cast Members and the public, Governor DeSantis lashed out against the company, eventually dissolving Walt Disney World Resort’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Although Governor DeSantis is a nationally controversial figure, this only seems to have helped him in his home state.

Poll Says Gov DeSantis Has More Support Than Walt Disney Co

Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab recently conducted a poll that indicated that 47.8% of Floridians somewhat or strongly support DeSantis, compared to 42.8% somewhat or strongly supporting Disney, and 9.4% having no strong opinion or stance.

This is remarkable, considering that the Walt Disney Company is one of the largest employers in Florida and a cultural icon of the Southern State. Walt Disney World alone employs thousands and brings in millions of dollars of tourism funds to Florida every year.

Gov DeSantis Is Massively Popular in Florida

On the other hand, Governor DeSantis is incredibly popular in the state of Florida, winning the 2022 gubernatorial election by the widest margin in 20 years. It is entirely possible that many citizens of the state would back Ron DeSantis regardless of who he is up against.

Currently, Governor DeSantis is looking to turn his feud against the Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World, and the lawsuit over the Reedy Creek Improvement District into a central issue of his presidential campaign. While his base support in Florida remains strong, it will have to remain to be seen if it can continue as the state bleeds tourism money away.

Florida Is Losing Tourism Money Under Gov DeSantis

Regardless of Governor DeSantis’ strong words against one of the most beloved companies in the world (at least, outside of Florida at the moment), it is having a concrete effect on the citizens of his state. Hotel tax revenues (a major source of funding in many counties) are down, and at least six major tourist events were canceled in Broward County, citing fears of safety for visiting minorities.

The DeSantis-Disney Legal Battle Continues

While the poll shows Ron DeSantis holding a significant lead in Floridian public support over Disney, the major issue between the governor and the company is not going to be decided by votes, but by a court of law. It will be interesting to see which party has more support then.