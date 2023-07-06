Experts Say DeSantis Is Right About Disney

There’s always more than one side to a story—for every ‘happily ever after’ there is a villain who suffers a worse fate. So, while there is plenty of talk in favor of Mickey Mouse’s inclusive stance, there are also experts who think DeSantis is right about Disney.

DeSantis: Right or Wrong About Disney?

The “woke” wars represent an interesting new division in society, with one side representing the ethereal concept of inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance. It’s expanded to encompass everything from gender diversity to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC standpoints. But, as the nature of individuality goes, being “woke” is different for everyone.

Once upon a time, Republicans were the business-supporting party. Yet the changing business landscape enables candidates to go corporate, focusing on specific companies to relay their message using opposition.

From Budweiser to Target, Trump to DeSantis, the broad strokes of the “woke war” is to zone in on businesses that promote inclusivity. DeSantis went so far as to say that Disney tries to ‘sexualize’ children. So, why do so many defamation experts think DeSantis is right about Disney?

Why Experts Think DeSantis Is Right About Disney

Yes, there’s a legion opposing DeSantis’ ideology, including Disney, Walmart (and any other supporter of the diverse). But despite the news, many experts think DeSantis is right about Disney regarding defamation for two core reasons: free speech and money.

Reports show that the power of publicity reigns supreme, with increasing traffic to Disney theme parks and interest in the franchise. To have any defamation case, there have to be damages. If Disney isn’t losing out as a direct, provable result of the claims, then there are no defamation legs to any potential suit—especially if the Walt Disney Company is banking on freedom of speech.

History Isn’t Always Written By the Victor

It all comes back to the First Amendment and the protection of freedom of speech. There was an era when only the victor wrote history, but with the onset of mass media, speaking out is possible (even for those who lose a battle).

If Disney claims defamation, they open themselves up to a world of possible restrictions within their own or associated content, parks, and merchandise. The freedom to express pride is why DeSantis is right about Disney’s position and the limited opportunity it has to take action on these allegations.

Do you agree with the experts that DeSantis is right about Disney? Hit us up in the comments below!