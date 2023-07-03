Are the winds of change blowing at Disney?

For years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained its position as the foremost leader in the realm of theme park entertainment. With its parks spread across the globe, Disney has consistently delivered extraordinary guest experiences while employing cutting-edge technology. It’s through the integration of augmented reality elements into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion — but on a larger scale, Disney has achieved an unparalleled level of immersion that sets an industry standard. Despite Disney’s commitment to upholding excellence however, there may be occasional instances where this near-perfection may not be fully realized.

Since its inception in Anaheim, California by Walt Disney, the Disneyland Resort has earned the esteemed title of “The Happiest Place On Earth.” Over time, the Disney Resort concept expanded worldwide, encompassing destinations such as the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. This brand eventually branched out to international locations, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The absence of Annual Passes at Disney Parks

Annual Passes for the Disney Parks are essentially special tickets that grant visitors access to the park for an entire year. They provide a range of benefits and privileges to guests who wish to visit Disney Parks frequently or for an extended period. This scheme particularly benefits locals, and/or those who find it within their time (and budget) to frequent the Disney Parks. It allows individuals and families to not need to schedule jam-packed days full of back-to-back wait times and Disney character meet and greets, and instead lets Guests return for a chill half-day out or casual dinner date, especially if they live close enough to visit regularly.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Annual Passes as we used to know them began disappearing from the Disney Parks around the globe. These changes were implemented to manage capacity, maintain health and safety protocols, and adjust park operations. The Disneyland Park Resort in Anaheim, California, temporarily suspended the sale of new Annual Passes while they developed a new membership program. The existing Annual Pass program was canceled, and a new membership program called the Disneyland Resort Magic Key Program was introduced in its stead.

It wasn’t just the Parks in the USA that were hit with significant changes, as the Tokyo Disney Resort never fully recovered — they have instead eliminated all Annual Passes for the time being, with no news about the program’s return. The language used by that Disney Park on their official website is that “Sales of Annual Passports are currently suspended”.

Disney removes mentions of Annual Pass Program

Could this be a sign of Disney retooling their existing Annual Pass scheme?

DLP Report, a source reporting on the Disneyland Paris Resort and its two theme parks, the Disneyland Paris Park and the Walt Disney Studios Park, recently came forward with some newly discovered information.

According to DLP Report, Disney has removed signage on the “Walt Disney Studios park ticketing windows”, to “remove mentions of the Annual Pass Program”. They have been all changed to read “Caisse — Cashier”, with the poster boards touting information about the Annual Passes now sitting empty:

🔧 Signage on the Walt Disney Studios Park ticketing windows has been updated in recent times to remove mentions of the Annual Pass Program. They now all say “Caisse – Cashier” and the poster boards are empty:

This could be worrying news for frequent Guests to Disneyland Paris and its two parks, especially Annual Passholders — but it also could bely bigger changes by The Walt Disney Company to the Annual Pass system Parks-wide. Or perhaps Disney is just replacing the signage with even prettier posters.

