The Walt Disney Company is making significant changes to its regular Park operations.

The Walt Disney Company has been the undisputed leader in the theme park entertainment world for many years, offering remarkable Guest experiences and employing state-of-the-art technology in its parks around the world. Disney has set a remarkable benchmark by integrating augmented reality features into attractions like the Haunted Mansion — creating an immersive experience like no other. While Disney consistently maintains a high standard, there might be rare instances where this near-perfection is not entirely met.

Ever since its establishment in Anaheim, California by Walt Disney, the Disneyland Resort has earned the reputation of being “The Happiest Place On Earth.” As time passed, the concept of the Disney Resort grew globally, encompassing destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Eventually, the Disney Resort brand extended its reach to international locations, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort — and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Why is there unrest in the surrounding area?

Following the fatal shooting of a teenager, Nahel M, by French police, the country has erupted into unrest. The teenager grew up in the Nanterre area west of the capital city Paris, and as a result, protest and riots have sprung up in the Nanterre locality along with other cities across the country. At this very moment, four nights of civil unrest have continued unhindered, with over 1,300 people arrested according to The Guardian.

Why the Parks are closing, and the entertainment cancelations

Formerly the EuroDisney Resort, the Disneyland Paris Resort has been plagued by cancelations in recent months. Though technically unrelated to the current cancelations, Paris is by no means a stranger to protests — as unionized Cast Members of the Disneyland Paris Resort have previ0usly flooded Main Street USA and the Sleeping Beauty Castle, in an attempt to secure fairer wages and worker’s rights, leading to significant cancelations and closures within the Parks.

Now however, according to DLP Report, a source reporting on the latest Disneyland Paris news from within the Parks, it appears that The Walt Disney Company has decided to fully close both Theme Parks in the Resort — the Disneyland Paris Park and the Walt Disney Studios Park — earlier than usual, at 9.30PM. In the summer months, Disneyland Paris frequently closes late, around 11PM. This is to make the best use of the daylight hours, and ensure that the fireworks and nighttime entertainment has sufficient darkness to be viewed by the visiting Guests.

DLP Report also notes that alongside these early closures, the daily Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular “will not be performed”. Additionally, the surrounding Disney Village that stands beside both Walt Disney Studios Park and the Disneyland Paris Park will now close early at 11PM:

⚠️ Both Disneyland Paris Theme Parks will close at 9:30pm tonight due to unrest in France, and to allow Guests and Cast Members to get home safely. Disney Dreams! will not be performed. Disney Village will be closing at 11pm.

Guests visiting these two Disney Theme Parks are advised to keep the earlier closures in mind, and use the additional time to secure safe travel and transport back to their hotels or accommodation.

Seeing as Cast Members also have to make their way home after work, these early closures and entertainment cancelations are all in the best interest of everyone at the Disney Parks. Considering that some cities are imposing curfews, and the Paris Metro will close an hour early, as well as bus and tram services within the city are set to suspend before sunset, this gives everybody ample time to make their way back safely.

What do you think about Disney closing their Theme Parks early, and canceling nighttime entertainment? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

