The Walt Disney Company has been at the peak of theme park entertainment for decades — with the near-perfection of the Disney formula imbibing its international Parks with an extremely honed Guest experience, cutting-edge technology (see: the augmented reality additions to Haunted Mansion), full-sensory immersion, and fun rides and attractions for the whole family. At least, most of the time.

In fact, the Disney name has become synonymous with "quality entertainment" throughout the years — and this goes for their theme parks around the world.

However, unforeseen occurrences can still happen at these places of enhanced joy and magic, despite The Walt Disney Company's every effort to maintain a seamless, immersive experience.

Speaking of seamless experiences, it was recently reported by Guests at Disney’s Tokyo Disney Resort that another odd situation had occurred, potentially breaking some of the Disney Park immersion. This time, it had to do with the character King Louie from The Jungle Book (1967), who got ensnared in an odd situation of his own.

Over on Twitter, @wdw_12_114 posted a rather baffling image of King Louie at Tokyo Disneyland, sister Park to Tokyo DisneySea at the Tokyo Disney Resort. Referencing a “technical bug” that one might experience in a video game or app, the Guest shared this strange image:

Positioning bug?

The image was of King Louie “legless” in the middle of Tokyo Disneyland, with his bottom half seemingly cut off! After the image went somewhat viral, @wdw_12_114 came forward with a follow-up tweet that jokingly explained the apparent wardrobe malfunction. They also included a subtle, joking hint at future Guests to not try “triggering” this “bug” themselves:

I’m so happy that you all enjoyed it! This is a picture of Mr. King Louie, who wants to become a human, and is trying to learn how to make fire from a child without reflecting on his previous mistakes. Be careful not to go triggering this bug or else they’ll have to go into maintenance!

So King Louie was attempting to “learn how to start a fire” while interacting with a child! But how did he seem to get dismembered?

Well, the original poster clarified even further for user @cccmmmbbb, who still indicated confusion. When asked how this even happened, they replied that it was in fact King Louie’s sweet attempt to make eye contact with a kid that resulted in this odd visual scenario:

@cccmmmbbb: Seriously though, what even is this situation …?

@wdw_12_112: This is what happened when they crouched down to make eye contact with the child lol

In crouching low to the ground, the costume appears to bunch in a rather peculiar fashion due to the way it was made.

The internet consequently found this hilarious, as @Duffylo33351698 observed that King Louie appeared to be fully stuck in the ground, here — while the original poster suggested helping poor King Louie out of this scrape:

@Duffylo33351698: Buried 🤣 @wdw_12_112: He got buried 😂 he needs to be pulled out! lol

As funny as it is, we do wonder if The Walt Disney Company or Oriental Land Company find that this ruins the illusion that the Disney Parks are known for upholding. It’s possible that if the Disney higher-ups catch wind of this apparent malfunction, we might be seeing less of this already somewhat rare character in the Parks — or by some miracle, actual investment into a new King Louie costume design.

