Johnny Depp Receives $1 Million From Amber Heard, Promises It to Charities

Amber Heard just paid ex-husband Johnny Depp $1 million, finally putting the cap on a months-long legal battle. The Aquaman (2018) star initially appealed the verdict from last year’s defamation trial that found her responsible for damaging the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star’s career but ultimately settled out of court.

A source close to Mr. Depp revealed that he plans to split the settlement between five charitable organizations, according to PEOPLE. They include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance. Ms. Heard has not commented publicly after paying out the settlement. The actress now lives in Spain with her daughter.

When the settlement was reached, Heard said she was “exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live” during last year’s weeks-long defamation trial and a previous trial in the U.K.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to,” she wrote at the time. “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Depp, who now lives in Europe, has reportedly not made a decision about returning to The Walt Disney Company. The company allegedly hired multiple actors to replace him as Captain Jack Sparrow, though no filming has begun on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared last year that Disney had developed two scripts, one starring Margot Robbie in the lead role and one featuring a younger cast. At that time, neither involved Depp.

Still, the Edward Scissorhands (1990) is not begging for work. Depp appeared at the Cannes Film Festival last month, weeks after he finished filming his newest film, Jeanne Du Barry. He will soon direct his second film, Modi, starring Al Pacino.

