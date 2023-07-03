Gal Gadot Speaks Out Regarding Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Role

It’s a big day for fans of the Justice League and of the classic Snow White, as Gal Gadot speaks out about the live-action film that promises to affect viewers in a “transformative” way.

Snow White: Original Versus Live-Action

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is known as Disney’s first full-length feature animation, premiering in 1937. The story of the “fairest in the land” fleeing from the Evil Queen and taking refuge with Disney’s iconic seven dwarfs.

The live-action Snow White is an adaptation of the original and promises to push the boundaries of perception. Even the news of a hero-actress turned villain is enough to make a significant difference—especially since the actress has long been the face of good.

Gal Gadot Speaks Out About Live-Action Snow White

Anyone who can put a face to Wonder Woman of the extended DC universe knows the face of Gal Gadot. The 2024 feature promises to impress with proven talent and a modern twist on the epic tale. Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Snow White.

Gadot’s Thoughts on the New Snow White

Gadot notes about the new role, “I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain.”

While live-action remakes are generally divisive, Gadot’s notes appear all positive. The Justice League icon mentioned appreciating the opportunity to change their voice, particularly considering it’s a musical. The 2024 Evil Queen says, “I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how (…) it all turns out.”

The movie comes out on March 22, giving the studio plenty of time to make sure the feature makes a positive impression on audiences and critics.

What do you think about Wonder Woman joining forces with Disney to bring the Evil Queen to life? Can our Gal Gadot pull it off? Share your thoughts in the comments!