Gal Gadot Finally Talks About New ‘Wonder Woman’

After months of speculation, Gal Gadot has finally addressed her future as Wonder Woman.

One year after debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Gadot made her first full-length outing as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman (2017). The film was a huge critical and financial success, praised as a “welcome respite from DC’s house style of grim darkness” and raking in $822.8 million at the box office.

Gadot’s successive stints – Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and The Flash (2023) – weren’t quite as well received. However, her take on the character has often been singled out as one of DC’s better casting choices in recent years, with critics declaring, “Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman is Gal Gadot.”

However, with DC in the middle of a major rebrand right now, there has been some doubt about Gadot’s future in the role. As of 2022, James Gunn has stepped away from Marvel to take the reins of DC Studios as co-chairman and co-CEO. Its entire cinematic universe is getting a reshuffle, kicking off a new “phase” with Superman: Legacy (2025).

This has already seen Henry Cavill get the boot as Superman, with a new, as-yet-unannounced actor set to don the cape. Odds are, he’s not the last. Rumors first started flying that Gadot was another victim of DC’s reset in December, with James Gunn stepping in to respond to a disgruntled fan complaining that they’d fired both her and Cavill, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Now, Gadot herself has stepped in to share her thoughts about the possibility of starring in a new Wonder Woman movie. Walking the red carpet at Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, she spoke to Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that there are still conversations about her future as Diana Prince.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes,” said Gadot, “and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

While she didn’t outright confirm a Wonder Woman sequel, it does sound like the prospects of Wonder Woman 3 aren’t quite as dead as we thought. In December, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the threequel had been nixed from DC’s upcoming release slate – but is it possible we could see Gadot star in a soft reboot? Or continue to cameo in other DC films? Or maybe even star as a totally new character altogether? Watch this space.

Do you want to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman? Or would you prefer another actress to take on the role? Let us know in the comments!