Ana De Armas Opens Up About Wonder Woman Recasting

Everyone wants to know who will stay in the DCU and some fans think that Ana De Armas might have a chance to replace Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and the actress shares her thoughts on the situation.

James Gunn’s Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters” has a lot of great stories to tell. Batman and Superman will return to the big screen and embrace a new side of their character not seen in live-action. Other super heroes will join the DCU such as Blue Beetle, Creature Commandos, etc. who haven’t been on the big screen before but will now have a new role in DC’s new universe whether that’s in animation or live-action.

With this in mind, Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) will be a major reboot for the franchise. Taking notes from “Flashpoint,” the movie will use Barry Allen’s fancy speed force to mess with time and create a new Multiverse for the DCU. This allows DC to recast certain characters while keeping fan-favorite characters in the new universe.

Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman won’t be returning in Gunn’s universe, and the last remnants of Zack Snyder’s DC will be dealt with in The Flash. This leaves one important question. What’s happening with Wonder Woman? Patty Jenkins had a deal to make Wonder Woman 3 with DC, and Gunn reportedly asked her to rewrite the script and stick around for a potential third film, and the director left the project, unhappy with DC’s new direction.

Gal Gadot hasn’t been confirmed for any major role, and as DC’s biggest female super hero, fans are hoping that the star will get her part in the new universe. It’s unclear what will happen, so fans have tried to figure out who else could star as Wonder Woman because her role in the DCU is inevitable.

This led fans to think that Ana De Armas could be a great Wonder Woman, and the actress was flattered by the fan casting. When asked about this in a recent interview for her new movie with Chris Evans, Ghosted (2023), she replied saying that she doesn’t think anyone but Gal Gadot should play the part:

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone else portraying Diana Prince as Gadot does in the DCEU. While her movies don’t land how fans want them to, her role in most movies has been great, even if the story or CGI is lackluster. It’s possible that Gunn is waiting for the right time to confirm her Wonder Woman movie, but Armas wants Gadot to keep her part rather than join the DCU.

Do you think Ana De Armas should be in the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts below!