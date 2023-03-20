Original Wonder Woman Actress Encouraged a Father to Accept His Transgender Daughter

in Entertainment, Movies, Television

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Lynda Carter poses as Wonder Woman.

Credit: Warner Bros. Television / DC Comics

Actress, beauty pageant winner, and activist Lynda Carter is best known for originating the on-screen role of the DC Comics character Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) in a 1970s Warner Bros. television series of the same name. She even cameoed in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), which featured Gal Gadot as the superheroine.

In recent years, Carter has focused on her singing career and activism, regularly speaking out on feminist and LGBTQIA+ rights topics on social media. Last month, the star shared a post mourning murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. “Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” Carter wrote, adding the transgender pride flag emoji:

A trans fan thanked her for speaking out, telling Carter that her father loved Wonder Woman but wasn’t willing to accept his daughter’s gender.

“Lynda. My dad grew up watching you as Wonder Woman and passed down that experience to me,” she wrote. “Unfortunately he isn’t as open minded as you which is ironic because you’re his hero. The world needs more people like you.”

Patty Jenkins, Gal Godot and Lynda Carter
Credit: @PattyJenks

Carter responded personally: “Let him know I would be proud of him if he could find it in his heart to accept his trans child.”

Nearly a month later, the woman wrote to Carter again. “Hey @RealLyndaCarter a while ago you said this. I told him and I told him what you said. Thank you so much xx,” she said.

Carter responded with a smile, letting the fan know her message was received.

Many comments thanked Carter for being an outspoken activist in a time when a cultural panic and ensuing legislation threatens the existence of transgender people, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom.

And she continues to speak out. In one post, Carter shared that she was honored that a transformative scene in Wonder Woman had resonated with transgender fans:

Over the years I have heard that “the spin” has resonated with trans people… It’s no wonder why. We should all have the chance to be our truest, most empowered selves. ❤️

Did you watch Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman when it was on television? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments! 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!