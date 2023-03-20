Original Wonder Woman Actress Encouraged a Father to Accept His Transgender Daughter

Actress, beauty pageant winner, and activist Lynda Carter is best known for originating the on-screen role of the DC Comics character Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) in a 1970s Warner Bros. television series of the same name. She even cameoed in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), which featured Gal Gadot as the superheroine.

In recent years, Carter has focused on her singing career and activism, regularly speaking out on feminist and LGBTQIA+ rights topics on social media. Last month, the star shared a post mourning murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. “Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” Carter wrote, adding the transgender pride flag emoji:

Rest in peace, beautiful girl. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/ArlKVuJUUW — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 13, 2023

A trans fan thanked her for speaking out, telling Carter that her father loved Wonder Woman but wasn’t willing to accept his daughter’s gender.

“Lynda. My dad grew up watching you as Wonder Woman and passed down that experience to me,” she wrote. “Unfortunately he isn’t as open minded as you which is ironic because you’re his hero. The world needs more people like you.”

Carter responded personally: “Let him know I would be proud of him if he could find it in his heart to accept his trans child.”

Let him know I would be proud of him if he could find it in his heart to accept his trans child. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 14, 2023

Nearly a month later, the woman wrote to Carter again. “Hey @RealLyndaCarter a while ago you said this. I told him and I told him what you said. Thank you so much xx,” she said.

Carter responded with a smile, letting the fan know her message was received.

🙂 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 15, 2023

Many comments thanked Carter for being an outspoken activist in a time when a cultural panic and ensuing legislation threatens the existence of transgender people, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom.

And she continues to speak out. In one post, Carter shared that she was honored that a transformative scene in Wonder Woman had resonated with transgender fans:

Over the years I have heard that “the spin” has resonated with trans people… It’s no wonder why. We should all have the chance to be our truest, most empowered selves. ❤️

Over the years I have heard that "the spin" has resonated with trans people… It's no wonder why. We should all have the chance to be our truest, most empowered selves. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yZHop3is0q — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 7, 2023

Did you watch Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman when it was on television? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments!