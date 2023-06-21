Margot Robbie Says Her Barbie Is Just Gal Gadot

Margot Robbie will soon star in the long-awaited, intensely pink Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, which will feature the Australian actress as a version of the iconic plastic doll, along with a slew of other actresses. However, according to the Harley Quinn star, her version of Barbie is pretty much just based on Gal Gadot in real life, saying, “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy” (per Vogue).

It seems that the Israeli actress is extremely flattered by the comparison, which adds yet another immortal feminine character to her growing resume of icons, which includes the DCEU Wonder Woman, Disney’s Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Snow White, and, of course, Fast & Furious‘ Gisele Yashar.

Related: ‘Barbie’ Advanced Screening Tickets Are Selling Out Like a Taylor Swift Concert

Gal Gadot Is Eager To Work With Margot Robbie

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gal Gadot is thrilled by Margot Robbie using her as a real-life template for Barbie, going so far as to say that she is ready for them to team up for a project. Specifically, Gadot said “Margo [sic] I love you… I’ll do anything with you, I’ll be [in] anything with you!”

Those are pretty strong words and an implicit promise that we will see Gadot and Robbie together at some point, but far more unlikely pairings have happened in Hollywood.

Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie Are Both DC Stars

While there are no current rumors of Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie in a project together, the fact that both actresses are currently part of Warner Bros Discovery’s DC Universe raises the tantalizing possibility of a Wonder Woman/Harley Quinn face-off.

Of course, at the moment, the DC Universe is in a state of transition, with James Gunn currently building a new status quo from the back-to-back debacles of Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe and Dwayne Johnson’s attempt to re-center it around his Black Adam (2022).

Gunn has confirmed that Margot Robbie is remaining as his version of Harley Quinn (unsurprising, considering he already directed her in 2021’s The Suicide Squad), but things are a little more up in the air when it comes to Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman Projects Are Allegedly in Development

Recently, Gal Gadot confirmed that “Things are being worked behind the scenes… and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it,” regarding her role as the Amazon Princess. While that is about as vague of a statement as she could make, it certainly seems that she might be returning to the DCU at some point.

Her most recent appearance as Wonder Woman was in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), in a cameo that was spoiled by the pre-release marketing of the film (much to the disappointment of the film’s director). It was no Wonder Woman 3, but it was nice to see her for at least a moment, or, at least, a weird CGI combination of Gal Gadot and a stand-in.

Related: ‘Barbie’ Star Found Out About Role From Ryan Gosling

Gal Gadot Was the Original Choice To Play Barbie

Margot Robbie has been attached to the Barbie movie for quite some time, but it turns out she was not actually interested in playing the title character and initially Gal Gadot was the first choice. Since Gadot was not available, it seems Robbie decided to play the character as her, which has to be flattering for anyone.

In addition to Margot Robbie, Barbie will star Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Sharon Rooney as versions of the character.

Come the release date of July 21, we’ll just have to see how alike Gadot and Barbie really are.