‘Barbie’ Star Found Out About Role From Ryan Gosling

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is sure to be the blockbuster hit of summer 2023. With a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, and Kate McKinnon as Barbies, and Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and John Cena as Kens, it’s already promising to be an amazing adventure.

However, BBC fans may have a little more interest in Barbie as it also features the next Doctor. Doctor Who is a British television show on BBC and BBC America (and now streaming on Disney+!) that’s been running since 1963. It was rebooted in 2005 and is entering its 13th season. The show follows the Doctor, an alien Time Lord who uses the TARDIS (a big, blue police box) to travel through space and time. The Doctor often has one or two human companions that accompany him throughout his travels.

Every few seasons, the Doctor regenerates into a new version, played by a new actor with an all-new personality, companions, and adventures. The end of the 13th season also marks the end of the 13th Doctor, which was the first time a woman played the iconic role. During the season finale, she regenerated into the 14th Doctor while taking on a previous form, played by David Tennant. However, Tennant will only play the role for the series’ 60th anniversary before regenerating into the 15th Doctor.

What does any of this have to do with Barbie you ask? The 15 Doctor will be played by none other than Barbie’s own Ncuti Gatwa, who plays another iteration of Ken in the movie. His step into Doctor Who will make him the youngest actor to play a role that’s been around for 60 years. In a recent interview with Vogue UK, Gatwa reveals that it was actually a Barbie co-star who told him he had gotten the role.

“I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, ‘Doctor Who is the coolest show in the world man! I’m the biggest fan,” Gatwa recalled. Who knew Ryan Gosling was a Doctor Who fan? Gatwa went on to explain that he’s grateful for the support and encouragement he’s received from fans and showrunner Russell T. Davies, adding that he’s excited for the Doctor’s next step.

From Barbie to Doctor Who, Gatwa’s star seems to be shining brightly this year, and perhaps will bridge the gap between two completely different worlds. Maybe even taking Ryan Gosling along for a ride through time and space.

