Margot Robbie Never Wanted To Play Barbie – She Just Wanted To Make ‘Barbie’

Anyone who’s seen the previews for the upcoming blockbuster Barbie already knows that Margot Robbie is Barbie: The hair, the walk, the smile, the general attitude – it’s all there.

She seems like an easy and obvious choice for the project – so people may be shocked to learn that the Birds of Prey actress had no intention of playing the iconic doll character when she took on the project.

A Brief History of the ‘Barbie’ Movie

There were several attempts to create a Barbie movie before Robbie’s production company LuckyChap took on the project. There was one attempt starring Amy Schumer, but the actress left due to significant disagreements as to how the film should be written.

Schumer wanted to create a story of an inventor Barbie who is kicked out of BarbieLand for not being “perfect” enough. She left part of the way through the project, and the studio tapped Anne Hathaway to replace her, but production fell through once again, and the whole film was scrapped.

Finally, it was Margot Robbie’s turn at bat, and she had a hard pitch for Mattel: Her production company would make the movie.

“We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has, but we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

They would do all of this – but only if they could have complete control of the script and how it got made.

This is a hard sell anywhere in Hollywood, and structuring the deal with Warner Bros. and Mattel wasn’t easy, but LuckyChap got it done – and with Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach on board to write, the project was off the ground.

However, the next obvious question they needed to ask was, “Who will play Barbie?”

“This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project,” Robbie told Vogue.

How Did Margot Robbie Become Barbie?

It seems, however, that she was the only one who didn’t know. Early reports on her talks with Mattel in 2018 seemed to indicate that she would be attached both as producer and Barbie herself. It’s possible that even Gerwig and Baumbach were envisioning their producer in the role – it would probably be hard not to connect those dots when Margot Robbie is actually staring you in the face.

As for Robbie herself, it’s possible she didn’t realize how Barbie she was because she didn’t play with the dolls that much when she was little.

“I know my cousin had a bunch of Barbies, and I’d go to her house,” she said. However, most of the time she and her cousin were mud-pie, build-a-fort kinds of kids. (We can’t explain why, but somehow that only makes us more sure that she was perfect casting for this Barbie.)

We’ll get to see the outcome of all this hard work before the year is out: Barbie will land in theaters this November 23.

Do you think Margot Robbie was the right casting for Barbie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments.