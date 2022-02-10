‘Barbie’ Movie Could Delay ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

For nearly two years, there have been reports that Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) will take over the leading role in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following Johnny Depp’s firing amid his ongoing legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

There have even been rumors that Robbie’s pirate will have an LGBTQ relationship, though this remains unconfirmed by Disney. The biggest piece of information Pirates fans want at this point is when Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will get underway and, now, it seems as though it might be even longer than anticipated thanks to another commitment for the film’s leading lady.

In 2019, Warner Bros. announced that the studio was developing a Barbie movie with Robbie in the starring role. Production, seemingly, was not getting off the ground until new broke in October 2021 that Ryan Gosling (The Notebook) would portray the Ken to Robbie’s Barbie.

Now, things are heating up even more with America Ferrera (Ugly Betty, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) joining the cast as of today.

Because it appears that Barbie is set to begin filming much sooner than Pirates of the Caribbean, which appears to be at something of a standstill, it is possible that the movie could delay production on the sixth installment in the Pirates series due to Robbie’s involvement.

The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, released in 2017.

As for Barbie, Greta Gerwig (Little Women) will direct from a script she co-wrote with screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.