Johnny Depp Finds Hollywood Actors “Sickening” For Pursuing Music Careers

In Hollywood, it feels quite typical to see an actor become a pop or rock sensation, and vice versa. In the Disney-verse of popular actors who have a successful singing career, we can think of Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brother, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has also dabbled heavily in the music scene but seems to also be very against the notion of actors starting their own music career. Johnny Depp dropped out of high school in the early 1980s to become a musician, where he joined the band The Kids. He then joined Rock City Angels, and afterward, the band P. Depp also played guitar in 1999 for Oasis, as well as Iggy Pop. Depp also collaborated with Aerosmith, and in 2015 started his own band, The Hollywood Vampires. Depp has even created music for his movies such as Chocolat, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Rum Diary, The Lone Ranger, and Into the Woods.

From this, it is clear Depp has a love for music. That being said, The Sunday Morning Herald recently spoke with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor who is very against Hollywood stars moving to music.

“That whole idea for me is a sickening thing, it’s always just made me sick. I’ve been very lucky to play on friends’ records and it’s still going. Music is still part of my life. But you won’t be hearing The Johnny Depp Band. That won’t ever exist. The kind of luxury now is, anybody with a certain amount of success, if you have a kind of musical being, you can go out and start a band and capitalize on your work in other areas. But I hate the idea, ‘Come see me play the guitar because you’ve seen me in 12 movies’. It shouldn’t be (that way). You want the people who are listening to the music to only be interested in the music.”

Depp’s stance is truly interesting as he himself has heavily pursued music throughout his career. It seems that Depp does not like the idea of actors using their films and status from movies to get people to listen to their music, instead of just having people listen because they are interested in the music first and not the person playing.

Depp has never really been the star of his bands, so from this, we can start to understand where the actor stands on this fine line of actors who also create music. Depp also was creating music from a very early age, and did not pick up music after he developed fame so we can see the passion he has for the craft is genuine.

More on Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight for quite some time, except lately, it is not with too much praise. Depp has been locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard where the two have a $150 million defamation case at stake.

Heard has sued Depp for domestic abuse, and Depp has countered for defamation, all of which has caused a massive unraveling for Depp’s career. Depp initially lost a libel case against U.K. tabloid The Sun after calling him a “wife-beater.” U.K. high court deemed that The Sun was not reporting false news, which led Depp to appeal the case, in which he lost again.

Since then, Depp has gone through a whirlwind of a career spiral with both Disney and Warner Bros. dropping the actor from his respective films at each company. Removing Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean films as Captian Jack Sparrow caused instant outrage among fans, who have to singe heavily petitioned to bring the actor back. For a while, Depp was silent, but now, he is openly speaking out on cancel culture and how it is not always accurate.

Since then, some have said they are going to boycott the franchise, especially once it was announced that Margot Robbie would be taking over a similar leadership “Jack Sparrow” role in the female-led spinoff of the franchise. Now, with Pirates of the Caribbean 6 reportedly in the works, we have wondered who could take over for Johnny Depp — if anyone.

At the moment, it seems that Brain Cox’s (Succession) memoir is re-igniting online as many are commenting on his thoughts on Depp. We reported on this previously, but many outlets are only now commenting on what he noted in the memoir.

As noted by Vanity Fair, Cox turned down the role of the governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, which subsequently went to Jonathan Pryce. The actor does not seem to be a fan of the Disney franchise as he does not regret his decision, especially since it kept him away from Johnny Depp. In his memoir, Cox states:

“Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

