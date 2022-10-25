‘Doctor Who’ Surprise Regeneration Stirred Up A Few Emotions

Doctor Who revealed its 14th doctor on Sunday night in the UK.

That means that actress Jodie Whittaker ended her five-year run as the 13th Doctor, spanning from 2017 to 2022.

Viewers have known for over a year that her end was coming. It was announced well in advance. Fans have also known since the beginning of the summer that actor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) would be stepping into the role of The Doctor.

However- a completely unexpected twist left viewers utterly shocked and Whovians thrilled!

Warning: Spoilers ahead for anyone who’s not a Whovian.

The last few episodes with Whittaker had her tangling with all the classics- Daleks, The Master (Sacha Dhawan); and she was even reunited with a few old companions and also saw some earlier incarnations including the 5th and 7th Doctors.

But in those last moments as we see the 14th Doctor regenerating, it’s not Ncuti Gatwa, but instead, David Tennant!

Tennant had previously played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010. Many would argue that he was one of the most beloved Doctors in the series (I mean- him and Matt Smith were my favorites)!

As excited as everyone was, absolutely no one saw it coming. However, some people seem to forget a core belief of Doctor Who. Nothing is impossible, just a bit unlikely.

The 10th (now 14th) Doctors old companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) will also be returning to the show. Viewers have known this, just not at what capacity.

Tennant and Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary. They will appear in three special episodes set to air at the end of 2023.

The shows screenwriter Russell T Davies had this to say: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

If all that isn’t enough, let’s throw in a new character played by the amazing Neil Patrick Harris!

