We Now Know The Names of ‘Doctor Who’s’ Three 60th Anniversary Episodes

Fans of the Russel T. Davies era of the popular British sci-fi show Doctor Who have been waiting with bated breath for more information on the 60th Anniversary specials of the show, ever since it was announced that the showrunner would be returning for the first time since he left the series in 2009.

Davies, the beloved writer who brought the Doctor Who series back for a new life, left shortly before David Tennant’s final season as the Tenth Doctor – and fans were very excited to learn that his star would be returning with him, along with fan favorite companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

Tennant will be returning as the Fourteenth Doctor for the three-episode 60th anniversary show, with his trusty companion by his side. In the new trailer, Donna asks the Doctor, “Why did this face come back? To say goodbye?”

We don’t yet know the answer to that question, but we do now know the names of the three specials: “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle.”

We also know from the clips in the trailer that at some point, there will be a spaceship in trouble, danger on the TARDIS, and a fuzzy alien creature with giant eyes that looks a lot like a Furby.

Russel T. Davies had even more to say to get fans on the edge of their seats:

The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna, and disaster about to be unleashed!

The three specials will air in November of 2023, likely nearer to the end of the month, in order to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary on November 23rd. Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch on BBC; everyone else will be able to watch on Disney+.

Are you excited for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and the return of David Tennant? Who was your favorite Doctor? Let us know in the comments below.