‘Frozen’ Star Cast in ‘Doctor Who’

In an announcement this morning, it was revealed that a beloved Frozen (2013) actor will be guest-starring in the upcoming season of the BBC’s Doctor Who (1963-present).

Doctor Who is one of the longest-running and most beloved shows in television history, telling the story of a Time Lord simply referred to as The Doctor who travels through space and time with his companion in a blue telephone booth called the TARDIS.

The show from BBC Studios has featured performances from some of the United Kingdom’s biggest stars, including David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Catherine Tate, and Bernard Cribbins.

American actors have also been featured, most notably Eric Roberts as The Master and Neil Patrick Harris in the upcoming 60th-anniversary shows. Now you can add another American to that list because Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff will be joining the cast later this year.

Jonathan Groff Will Play a Mysterious Role in ‘Doctor Who’

This morning, it was announced that Jonathan Groff will be playing an unnamed guest role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who opposite Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Most widely recognized for his role as Kristoff in Frozen and Frozen II (2019), Jonathan Groff had his start on the Broadway stage, earning Tony nominations for Spring Awakening (2003) as Melchior and Hamilton (2016) as King George III. He has also starred in film and television with performances in Glee (2009-2015), Mindhunter (2017-2019), The Matrix Resurrections (2022), and Knock at the Cabin (2023). He has also been honored as a Disney Legend.

In response to the casting, Groff said, “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Showrunner Russell T Davies agreed with Groff’s excitement, saying, “This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

The new season of Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland and on Disney+ everywhere else.

